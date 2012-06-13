TEXT-S&P rates Italy's SNAM 'A-/A-2'

Overview -- In our view, Italy-based gas infrastructure group SNAM benefits from its generally low-risk and regulated gas operations and dominant position in the Italian natural gas market, offset by an ambitious capital expenditure plan and dividend policy. -- We consider SNAM to be a government-related entity and assess the likelihood of extraordinary support from its shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti as moderate. -- We are assigning our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings to SNAM. -- The negative outlook mirrors that on Italy. It also reflects our view of the group's limited headroom under current and projected credit metrics, and its significant refinancing risk. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Italy's gas infrastructure operator SNAM. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on SNAM reflect our view of the group's "excellent" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms. The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on SNAM is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-', and on our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that Italy's lending institution Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SNAM in the event of financial distress. SNAM's business risk profile is supported by the group's low-risk, regulated operations resulting in stable earnings and cash flows. The group also benefits from a degree of business diversification, which supports its profitability. In particular, we consider the Italian regulatory framework for regulated gas operations as credit supportive. The regulated gas sector is overseen by a politically independent regulator that has a long record of ensuring SNAM's ability to earn a sufficient total return, as well as finance its operations and expansion. We believe this is of particular importance in order to sufficiently insulate SNAM from the increasing fiscal pressure and more challenging financing conditions in Italy. Our assessment of a "significant" financial risk profile reflects our expectations that SNAM will be able to maintain adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt metrics in the 13%-15% range over 2012-2016. Under our base-case scenario, this should be supported by our expectation of ongoing improvements of the regulatory framework affecting, in particular, its transmission operations from January 2014. SNAM's relatively low exposure to volume risk--in an environment where we anticipate a rapidly deteriorating demand for gas in Italy over 2012-2016--should also support financial metrics in the abovementioned range. We see SNAM's financial risk profile as constrained by an aggressive dividend policy, significant projected investment levels, high leverage and low debt-coverage protection metrics, and by potential refinancing challenges of its EUR6 billion bridge-to-bond facility over the next 24 months in the current volatile funding markets. Nevertheless, we believe a depressed economic scenario and gas demand would allow SNAM to defer investments, which, in our view, could lower the negative discretionary cash flows we project for 2012-2014. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SNAM's: -- "Important" role for Italy's energy policies, which support the creation of a gas hub in the Italian peninsula and the diversification of the sources of imported gas on which Italy depends for more then 90% of demand. -- "Limited" link with its 30% public shareholder, the Italian lending institution Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Despite our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary support, we do not incorporate any notches of uplift into our ratings on SNAM over its SACP. The 'A-' long-term rating on SNAM is one notch higher than the long-term sovereign credit rating on Italy, which is generally the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a non-sovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the eurozone) under our criteria. This is owing to our assessment of SNAM as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, and the group's concentration of more than 40% of its revenues in Italy. We expect the group to maintain this level of concentration over the medium term. Liquidity SNAM's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess SNAM's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting our expectation that projected cash sources (mainly committed credit lines and our estimate of adjusted FFO) should cover projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, negative working capital, debt maturities, and dividends) by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. The group's liquidity sources, as of June 2012, primarily consist of: -- Access to undrawn EUR16.2 billion committed credit facilities with maturities beyond 12 months; and -- Projected FFO of EUR1.5 billion in 2012. Expected cash outflows, as of June 2012, include: -- Debt maturities of EUR11.2 billion; -- Capital expenditure of approximately EUR1.3 billion; -- Expected negative working capital outflows of EUR400 million; and -- Projected dividends of about EUR800 million. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that SNAM will post negative discretionary cash flows (operating cash flow after capital expenditures and dividends) over 2012-2014, but that it would turn cash flow generative thereafter. Outlook The negative outlook on SNAM mirrors that on the Republic of Italy. It also reflects our expectation that the group's credit metrics could remain weaker than the levels we regard as adequate for the ratings over the longer term (assuming an unchanged business risk profile and sovereign rating). In addition, we consider that SNAM will remain exposed to relatively high refinancing risks in the current volatile market environment. That said, under our base-case scenario, we assume that SNAM will use some of the flexibility allowed by its capital expenditure program in 2014-2015. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Italy constrains that on SNAM, based on our view that SNAM has "high" Italian country risk exposure. A downgrade of Italy to 'BBB' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of SNAM of, at least, similar magnitude. We could also lower our rating on SNAM if we believed that it would have difficulty maintaining its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio within our 13%-15% guideline for a "significant" financial risk profile. Furthermore, rating downside could occur if SNAM faced unexpected and far-reaching regulatory or fiscal changes that, in our view, constrained its business and financial risk profiles. Rating upside is very limited at this stage, in our opinion, and would be conditional on an upgrade of Italy. 