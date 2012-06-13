FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Abbey National Trust preferred securities to 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Abbey National Trust preferred securities to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Abbey National Capital Trust 1's
USD1bn, non-cumulative, trust preferred securities (ISIN: US002927AA95) to 'BBB-
from 'BBB'. The securities are guaranteed by Santander UK.	
	
The rating action follows the downgrade of Santander UK to 'A' (see "Fitch
Downgrades Santander and BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign
Action" dated 11 June 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011; 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15
December 2011; are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.