June 13, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects 2 Credit Suisse Bahamas debt ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered
the ratings on the following debt instruments issued through the Nassau, Bahamas
branch of Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse Bahamas) by one notch to 'BBB' from
'BBB+':	
     -- C$9.05 million equity-linked notes series C Tranche 2V due June 30, 	
2014 (ISIN: CA22546ZAH07).	
     -- EUR15 million variable, fixed-rate bonds due Jan. 27, 2015 (ISIN: 	
XS0106975492).	
	
The lowering of the two issue ratings is solely based on the downgrade of the 	
sovereign credit rating of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas (The Bahamas; 	
BBB/Stable/A-3) on Oct. 31, 2011.	
	
In our view, actions of The Bahamas can affect the ability of Credit Suisse 	
Bahamas to service its obligations. Therefore, according to our criteria, we 	
rate these issues at the level of the local or foreign currency rating of the 	
branch's country of domicile. 	
	
Due to an error, the ratings on the aforementioned issues were not lowered 	
when we downgraded the Bahamas on Oct. 31, 2011.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Sovereign Ratings On The Bahamas Lowered To 'BBB/A-3' From 'BBB+/A-2' 	
On Structural Economic Challenges, Outlook Stable, Oct. 31, 2011	
 	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

