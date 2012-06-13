TEXT-S&P corrects 2 Credit Suisse Bahamas debt ratings

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered the ratings on the following debt instruments issued through the Nassau, Bahamas branch of Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse Bahamas) by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB+': -- C$9.05 million equity-linked notes series C Tranche 2V due June 30, 2014 (ISIN: CA22546ZAH07). -- EUR15 million variable, fixed-rate bonds due Jan. 27, 2015 (ISIN: XS0106975492). The lowering of the two issue ratings is solely based on the downgrade of the sovereign credit rating of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas (The Bahamas; BBB/Stable/A-3) on Oct. 31, 2011. In our view, actions of The Bahamas can affect the ability of Credit Suisse Bahamas to service its obligations. Therefore, according to our criteria, we rate these issues at the level of the local or foreign currency rating of the branch's country of domicile. Due to an error, the ratings on the aforementioned issues were not lowered when we downgraded the Bahamas on Oct. 31, 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Sovereign Ratings On The Bahamas Lowered To 'BBB/A-3' From 'BBB+/A-2' On Structural Economic Challenges, Outlook Stable, Oct. 31, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.