TEXT-S&P cuts Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-'
June 13, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 13 - Overview	
     -- Weaker-than-expected operating trends at Pretium Packaging LLC 	
(Pretium) will limit the potential for a material improvement in its financial 	
risk profile.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Pretium to 'B-' from 	
'B' and lowering our issue ratings on the company's senior secured notes.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of stable operating 	
trends, adequate liquidity, and a financial profile consistent with the 	
ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's $150 million 	
senior secured notes due 2016 to 'B-' (same as the corporate credit rating) 	
from 'B'. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged, indicating our 	
expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Pretium will not be able to 	
materially improve its financial profile in the near term. Despite initiatives 	
to improve profitability, we expect operating margins and volumes will remain 	
at or close to historical levels, limiting improvement in its credit metrics. 	
Nevertheless, we continue to expect stable to modestly improving operating 	
trends over the next few years supported by increased volumes, the benefits of 	
ongoing rationalization of facilities, and various cost reduction efforts. 	
	
The ratings on Chesterfield, Mo.-based plastic packaging company Pretium 	
reflect the company's highly leveraged financial profile and weak business 	
risk profile. Our financial risk assessment incorporates the company's very 	
aggressive financial policies, weak cash flow protection, and high leverage. 	
Our expectations for adequate liquidity, a favorable debt maturity profile, 	
and unrestrictive financial covenants offset these weaknesses to some extent. 	
Our business risk assessment incorporates Pretium's low geographic diversity 	
in a competitive and fragmented industry, narrow product focus, and somewhat 	
limited track record. Positive factors are relatively stable end markets, 	
decent operating margins, and contractual raw material pass-through provisions 	
for a large portion of its business. 	
	
Pretium has annual revenues of about $235 million. It generates about 84% of 	
revenues in the U.S. Pretium's end markets--food and beverage, consumer, and 	
pharmaceuticals--are relatively stable, but its product diversity is limited 	
to various types of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density 	
polyethylene (HDPE) containers. Its customer concentration is moderate. The 	
company's largest customer accounts for about 5% of sales, and its top 10 	
customers account for about 38% of sales. However, the company's niche market 	
positions in medium to short runs, its facilities strategically located near 	
customers, and its established and contractual relationships with key 	
customers provide some barriers to entry in this highly fragmented and 	
competitive industry.	
	
Last year, volatile raw material costs hurt operating margins, but we expect 	
the company to restore margins to levels acceptable for the ratings. About 60% 	
of Pretium's sales are under three- to five-year contracts with customers that 	
allow for pass-through of raw material costs, typically with a short time lag. 	
We expect Pretium to maintain margins in the low to mid teens percentage area 	
as a result of moderate business conditions, modest economic growth, and our 	
expectation of a less-volatile HDPE and PET market this year.	
	
Pretium's financial profile is highly leveraged. The company has 	
payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity, which we consider as debt-like in our 	
calculations. As of March 31, 2012, the company's total adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA (with PIK preferred treated as debt) is about 9.3x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt at approximately 3%. If we exclude the PIK 	
preferred from debt, the ratios are about 6.3x and 4.3%, respectively. 	
Although we recognize the qualitative benefits the PIK securities provide to 	
the company in terms of the lack of debt service and their perpetuity, these 	
instruments do not receive formal equity treatment under our hybrid criteria 	
for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence.	
	
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect credit metrics to remain generally 	
unchanged for the next few years, reflecting stable to slightly improving 	
operating trends. Our forecasts do not incorporate future dividend payments or 	
large debt-funded acquisitions that could increase total leverage and weaken 	
the financial profile. In our scenario forecasts (including the PIK preferred 	
as debt), total adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain about 9x and FFO to total 	
adjusted debt will remain in the mid single digit percentage area within the 	
next year. 	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is adequate. As of March 31, 2012, Pretium had about $23.9 million 	
of availability (after about $4.5 million outstanding) and $1.6 million in 	
letters of credit. Debt maturities are manageable, with no maturities until 	
2015 when the asset-based loan facility matures. The $150 million in notes are 	
due in 2016.	
	
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect net working capital in fiscal 2012 	
to be slightly negative because of increased cash use for inventory and 	
accounts receivables consistent with rising volumes and improving economic 	
conditions. Overall, we believe the company's net working capital needs should 	
be moderate based on our expectation of gradually rising volumes and limited 	
increases in raw material prices this year. Based on our scenario forecasts, 	
we expect capital expenditures to average about $10.5 million and free cash 	
flow to remain slightly negative in fiscal 2012.	
	
Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include a springing 	
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x if availability falls below $3.75 	
million. Based on our forecasts, we do not expect availability to deteriorate 	
to this level. If Pretium triggers this covenant, the coverage ratio will be 	
applicable until availability equals or exceeds $3.75 million.	
	
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:	
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 	
1.2x or more;	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and	
     -- Debt maturities are manageable, with the earliest meaningful maturity 	
in 2015.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report on Pretium to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects stable to gradually improving operating results 	
and business conditions that should allow Pretium to maintain its current 	
financial profile within the next year. We expect operating results over the 	
next few years to reflect gradually increasing volumes and stable operating 	
margins, consistent with our expectation for economic growth. The outlook also 	
reflects modest cash flow generation, which should continue to support future 	
cash outlays and adequate liquidity.	
	
We could lower the ratings if liquidity declines meaningfully or if free cash 	
flow generation is lower than we project because of unexpected business 	
challenges. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if 	
operating margins weaken by 200 basis points or more, or if volumes decrease 	
by 10% or more from current levels. At this point, FFO to total adjusted debt 	
(PIK preferred treated as debt) would decrease toward the low-single-digit 	
percentage area and total adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to 10x or 	
more. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive 	
financial policy decisions reduce the company's liquidity or stretch the 	
financial profile beyond current debt leverage levels.	
	
Although we do not expect to do so any time soon, we could raise the ratings 	
modestly if FFO to total adjusted debt approaches 10% (PIK preferred treated 	
as debt) and remains there. We would also need to be more comfortable with 	
future financial policy decisions related to growth, acquisitions, and 	
shareholder rewards.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 	
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Pretium Packaging LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 B 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
	
Pretium Finance Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 B 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

