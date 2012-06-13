TEXT-S&P raises WideOpenWest rating to 'B'

Overview -- We believe U.S. cable service provider WideOpenWest (WOW)'s acquisition of Knology Inc. will enable WOW to generate modest levels of free operating cash flow and reduce leverage in the near term and are revising our view of WOW's business risk profile to "fair" from "weak." -- We are raising our ratings on WOW, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing them from CreditWatch Positive. -- We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $1.92 billion senior secured term loan due 2019 and $200 million senior secured revolver due 2017. -- The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation for modest revenue growth and EBITDA margins remaining in the mid-30% area over the next year despite competitive pressures. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW) to 'B' from 'B-' and removed it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on April 18, 2012, following its agreement to acquire West Point, Ga.-based cable operator Knology Inc. for about $1.5 billion. The outlook is stable. We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $1.92 billion senior secured term loan due 2019 and $200 million senior secured revolver due 2017. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Additionally, we expect the company to issue about $1.02 billion of senior unsecured notes at a later date, which we have factored into our ratings. In addition, we raised all existing issue-levels ratings on WOW by one notch and removed them from CreditWatch Positive. All recovery ratings on the debt remain unchanged. However, we expect to withdraw the existing issue-level ratings on both WOW and Knology when the transaction closes. We will also withdraw our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Knology. The company plans to use proceeds from the new debt, coupled with about $200 million of sponsor equity, to fund the $807 million equity purchase price, refinance around $676 million of existing Knology net debt and $1.5 billion of existing WOW debt, pay about $156 million of transaction fees and related expenses, and add $23 million of cash to the balance sheet. Rationale The upgrade reflects our improved view of WOW's business risk profile, which we now consider "fair" (as opposed to the previous "weak") given the increased scale and improved geographic diversity. Additionally, we believe the acquisition will enable WOW to generate modest levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF) and reduce leverage in the near term. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, at around 6.8x and modestly higher than WOW's leverage of about 6.7x as of March 31, 2012 (including a full quarter of the recently acquired assets from Broadstripe). Our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7x or lower over the next two years. Our base-case scenario also includes the following assumptions: -- We expect revenue for the combined company to increase around 4% to 4.5% in 2012 and 2013, primarily reflecting market expansion activity and growth in high-speed data (HSD) customers, as well as increased penetration in the commercial segment. -- We also expect some margin contraction in 2012 because of higher programming expense, although our ratings incorporate the expectation that margins will be in the mid-30% area over the next few years, comparable with WOW's reported 2011 EBITDA margin of 36%.. -- We believe leverage is likely to decline to the low-6x area by 2013, although we do not expect any additional leverage improvement thereafter given the company's aggressive financial policy, which could lead to dividends to shareholders or additional debt-financed acquisitions. -- We expect the company to generate at least $30 million of FOCF in 2013 and $70 million in 2014, still modest relative to its debt burden. The ratings on WOW incorporate our view of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy. The ratings also reflect a fair business risk profile characterized by the company's demonstrated ability to grow revenue and EBITDA through effective bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service. Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers in the video market. Our business risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming contracts. Pro forma for the acquisition of Knology, WOW will have about 723,000 basic video customers and pass 2.9 million homes in several Midwest and Southeast markets in the U.S., making it the ninth-largest cable provider in the country. In addition to video, the combined company will serve about 708,000 HSD and 540,000 telephone customers. A focus on bundling and customer service has led to healthy operating results and bundled penetration rates generally higher than the industry average despite significant competitive pressures. Still, these companies have a weak market position and face a larger number of competitors than cable incumbents do in most of their markets. We view the acquisition as complementary given Knology's position as a cable overbuilder in most of its markets. Moreover, the transaction improves WOW's competitive dynamics given that Knology primarily operates in lower density service areas, where cable competition is not as aggressive and is more fragmented. WOW's primary incumbent cable competition will consist of Comcast, which overlaps with about half of its footprint, and Time Warner Cable. Other incumbent cable competitors are Charter, Brighthouse, Mediacom, and Midcontinent. These companies are aggressively marketing their own "triple-play" bundles and the larger incumbents, Comcast and Time Warner Cable in particular, are better capitalized and have greater latitude to offer competitive discounts to capture market share. The acquisition of Knology also enhances WOW's presence in the commercial segment and its geographic diversity given that Knology primarily has operations in the Southeast and Midwest, whereas WOW's footprint is predominantly in the Midwest only--Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Knology has a larger presence than WOW in the commercial market, which accounts for about 13% of Knology's customers and 16% of revenue. We expect that WOW will leverage Knology's expertise in the business segment to increase penetration levels and offer more advanced products to target larger business customers. However, as with the consumer segment, there is significant competition from the incumbents, as well as competitive local exchange carriers, for business customers. Standard & Poor's expects basic video subscribers to be essentially flat in 2012, despite market expansion efforts. Video penetration for the combined company is about 25%, which is comparable with most overbuilt cable systems, and we do not expect penetration levels to increase in the near term. Wireless substitution has contributed to slowing telephony growth, a trend we expect to continue. While HSD subscribers should increase around 4% to 5% over the next couple of years, the product is maturing and should exhibit lower growth longer term. WOW has a highly leveraged financial profile. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated at about 6.8x, although we expect some near-term leverage improvement from EBITDA growth and debt reduction from excess cash flow. We believe that potential operating synergies of about $31 million should be achievable, representing only about 4% of the combined company's operating costs, and over 60% of synergies should be realized one year post-transaction close. The pro forma EBITDA margin was about 35% during the March 2012 first quarter. We expect some margin contraction during the year due to higher programming expense, although profitability measures should benefit from realized synergies over the next couple of years. Liquidity We consider WOW's liquidity "adequate." On a pro forma basis, sources of liquidity consist of about $23 million of cash and full availability under the new $200 million revolver, as well as expected funds from operations of at least $285 million. Cash uses are likely to include about $240 million to $250 million of capital expenditures and debt amortization of about $19 million. In line with our criteria, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 2x over the next year and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. We expect the proposed credit facility to have a maximum senior secured net leverage covenant, which should provide the company with at least a 25% cushion when the transaction closes. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on WOW, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation for modest revenue growth and EBITDA margins remaining in the mid-30% area over the next year despite competitive pressures. Still, the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, especially financial policy considerations surrounding the concentrated ownership and history of shareholder-friendly actions, limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if WOW were to initiate a debt-financed acquisition or dividend to shareholders, which results in leverage increasing to 7x or above without a clear path to reduce leverage to the mid-6x area. Additionally, aggressive competition that results in price compression and higher churn could prompt a revision of our business risk profile assessment back to "weak" and result in a lower rating. Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From WideOpenWest Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Secured First-lien bank loan B B-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 4 4 Second-lien bank loan CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 6 New Ratings WideOpenWest Finance LLC Senior Secured US$1.92 bil term bank ln due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 US$200 mil revolving bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3