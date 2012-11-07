FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch considers withdrawing Campbell Soup ratings
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch considers withdrawing Campbell Soup ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings is considering withdrawing the ratings on Campbell
Soup Company (Campbell's) for business reasons. Fitch currently rates
Campbells as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing 60
days notice to the market on the potential withdrawal of Campbell's ratings as a
courtesy to investors.

Fitch's last rating action occurred on July 10, 2012. Fitch downgraded
Campbell's long-term rating to 'A-' from 'A' and downgraded the short-term
ratings to 'F2' from 'F1'. The downgrades reflect the company's higher than
expected leverage from the $1.55 billion debt financed Bolthouse Farms
acquisition, signaling a more aggressive financial strategy. On Aug. 3, 2012,
Campbell's issued $1.25 billion in new senior notes, with plans to use the net
proceeds to finance the acquisition.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.