TEXT-Fitch cuts Rede Energia ratings
June 13, 2012 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Rede Energia ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 13 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Rede Energia
S.A. (Rede Energia):	
	
--Local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to 	
'Restricted Default' ('RD') from 'C';	
	
--Long-term national scale rating downgraded to 'RD(bra)' from 'C(bra)';	
	
--USD575million perpetual notes long-term international rating affirmed at 	
'C/RR4';	
	
--BRL370 million debenture issuance due in 2015 affirmed at 'C(bra)'.	
	
The rating actions reflect the extension in the maturity of the first three 	
installments of Rede Energia's 4th local debentures issuance, based on Fitch's 	
'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', published Aug. 12, 2011. These payments 	
were initially scheduled for June 23, 2012, Dec. 23, 2012, and June 23, 2013. 	
The new final maturity of the issuance is June 2016, instead of December 2014. 	
	
The new conditions of this issuance resulted in a significant change in the 	
original contractual terms, aiming at avoiding a very likely event of default.	
	
 	
	
Fitch currently rates Rede Energia's subsidiaries Centrais Eletricas 	
Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) and Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa) as 	
follows:	
	
Cemat	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'RD';	
--Long-term national scale rating 'RD(bra)'. 	
	
Celpa	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'D';	
--Long-term national scale rating 'D(bra)';	
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2016 long-term international 	
rating 'C/RR4'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

