TEXT-S&P cuts Sun Products rating to 'B'

Overview -- Following erosion in The Sun Products Corp.'s profitability over the past two years, we believe recovery prospects have weakened for secured lenders. -- We have affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating on Sun Products and the 'CCC' debt rating on its senior secured second-lien term loan facility. However, we have lowered the debt rating on the senior secured first-lien credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that we could lower the ratings over the next three to six months if the company fails to stabilize operating margins or address its refinancing risk. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Wilton, Conn.-based The Sun Products Corp. The outlook is negative. In addition, we lowered our issue rating on the company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'B' (one notch above than the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. We revised the recovery rating on the company's first-lien secured debt to '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '1'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) on Sun Products' senior secured second-lien term loan facility. The recovery rating on this debt remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our lowering the rating on Sun Products' first-lien secured debt primarily reflects our view that recovery prospects will be weaker for first-lien secured lenders in the event of a payment default, based on a lower enterprise value under our simulated default scenario. Our reduced valuation reflects the company's ongoing declines in profitability declines in the business. (For more information, see our recovery report on Sun Products, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) Our affirmation of the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the detergent and households products company reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance will stabilize somewhat in 2012, and that the company will address its debt maturities ahead of the maturity dates, with some improvement in cash flow and EBITDA margins. However, the negative outlook reflects our opinion that liquidity is "less than adequate," based on the high refinancing risk that the company faces over the next two years (Sun Products has a $125 million revolving credit facility that matures in April 2013, and about $1 billion of term loans coming due in 2014). In addition, we believe that highly competitive industry conditions will limit a more pronounced rebound in the company's business performance over the next one to two years. Our ratings on Sun Products reflect our view that the company will maintain a "vulnerable" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment is based partly on Sun Products' aggressive financial policy, high debt burden, and very weak credit measures. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $1.6 billion of funded long-term debt outstanding, in addition to preferred stock (which we treat as debt, and includes accrued paid-in-kind (PIK) interest) at Sun Products' intermediate holding company, Spotless Group Intermediate Holding Corp. Currently, we estimate leverage, as measured by the ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA, to be very high, at just over 12x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with leverage of just below 8x in the same period one year earlier. Cash flow metrics remain thin; the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt fell below 3% through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 (from 6.3% previously), and key metrics weakened further after the company generated negative cash flow in 2011. We attribute these declines to a deterioration of the company's operating performance (mainly from a more competitive environment in the detergent and household cleaning products segment) and the higher inventory levels that resulted, as well as to IT system conversion issues. Our financial risk forecast for 2012 includes: -- Low-single-digit revenue growth based on some improvement in performance in the second half of 2012, split between pricing and volume growth in the company's owned and private-label brands. -- EBITDA margins strengthen about 100 basis points as operating efficiency improves from restructuring efforts and as commodity costs moderate, but remain well below historical levels. -- We project free operating cash flow to be positive in 2012, ranging between $25 million and $50 million, primarily stemming from improved working capital management based in large part on a reduction of inventory levels. -- We expect leverage and cash flow metrics to improve slightly in 2012, but remain weak overall. We still expect leverage to remain above 10x and FFO to total debt to range between 3% and 4%, and project EBITDA coverage of interest expense improving closer to 1.5x. We view Sun Products' business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on our expectation that it will continue to have a narrow business and geographic focus, with some customer concentration risk; and based on its participation in the mature and highly competitive North American detergent segment of the consumer products sector. This segment is intensely promotional and price-competitive, which has weakened the company's profitability over the past two years. We believe Sun Products' geographic focus continues to be narrow: The company generates a majority of its sales and operating income from its fabric care business, which is confined to the North American market. At the same time, its leading retail customers combined account for more than 40% of sales. In addition, the company has less financial flexibility and less product diversity compared to its key competitors, including Procter & Gamble and Church & Dwight. Profitability has been hurt over the past year by declining sales of Sun Products' owned and private-label brands, which arose from competitive activity in the value-tier of the U.S. detergent category. In addition, EBITDA margins contracted 400 basis points over the past year as a result of an increasingly competitive pricing environment, increased advertising and promotion, higher raw material costs, and lower fill rates following the company's recent Enterprise Resource Planning system conversion. Liquidity We consider Sun Products' liquidity to be less than adequate. Our view incorporates the following information and assumptions: -- The company faces substantial refinancing risk over the next two years: Sun Products has a $125 million revolving credit facility that matures in April 2013, and substantial term loan debt obligations of about $1 billion coming due in 2014. -- Given its unfavorable debt maturity profile, we expect projected uses of cash to exceed sources over the next 12 to 24 months, absent a refinancing. -- Under its existing capital structure, we believe the company would not be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability stress events. As of March 31, 2012, the company maintained $11 million of cash on hand. We expect the company will look to extend the maturity on its existing revolver or enter into a new revolving credit facility in advance of the maturity date. The revolver was undrawn as of March 31, 2012, excluding letters of credit. Borrowing capacity under the existing facility could become limited if performance deteriorates further, as a result of a springing maximum first-lien leverage covenant. This covenant requires the ratio of total first-lien secured debt to EBITDA (as calculated under its credit agreement) to be 5.75x or less if borrowings and outstanding letters of credit under the facility represent 40% or more of the total revolver commitment. As of March 31, 2012, the covenant was not applicable. We expect improved cash flow generation should help fund operational needs, capital spending, and annual debt amortization of about $8 million annually until the company's term loan facilities mature in 2014. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Sun Products Corp., to be published soon after the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's weaker profitability and refinancing risk. We could lower the ratings over the next three to six months if the company does not extend its existing revolver or secure a new revolver. In addition, we believe restoration in EBITDA margins will be gradual because we expect intense price competition in the U.S. detergents category to continue. We would also consider a lower rating if additional declines in profitability lead to further erosion in credit measures and the company is unable to generate positive cash flow, such that liquidity becomes constrained. This could occur if the detergent category becomes more promotional. Alternatively, we would consider a stable outlook if the company takes necessary steps to address refinancing risk and its capital structure, while also stabilizing operating performance and maintaining adequate liquidity. We believe such stabilization would likely result in an improvement in operating margins and lead to EBITDA coverage of interest expense increasing closer to 1.2x or more. We estimate EBITDA would need to increase more than 15% from current levels for this to occur, based on current debt levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings affirmed; Recovery rating unchanged The Sun Products Corp. Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- The Sun Products Corp. Spotless Acquisition Corp. Senior secured Second-lien $225 mil. term loan due 2014 CCC Recovery rating 6 Ratings lowered To From The Sun Products Corp. Spotless Acquisition Corp. Senior secured First-lien $125 mil. revolver due 2013 B B+ Recovery rating 2 1 $650 mil. term loan B due 2014 B B+ Recovery rating 2 1 $175 mil. term loan C due 2014 B B+ Recovery rating 2 1