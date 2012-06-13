FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P maintains The United States BICRA at Group '3'
June 13, 2012 / 7:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P maintains The United States BICRA at Group '3'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
on the U.S., which follows our recent affirmation of the sovereign rating 	
(AA+/Negative/A-1+).	
     -- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.S. at group '3'. 	
     -- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '3' and our 	
industry risk score at '4'. 	
	
	
BICRA ACTION	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking 	
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the United States of America at 	
group '3'. We also maintained the economic risk score at '3' and the industry 	
risk score at '4'.	
	
	
RATIONALE	
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one designed to evaluate and 	
compare global banking systems. A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated 	
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or 	
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging 	
from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) 	
to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are 	
Denmark, Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.	
	
Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the U.S. has "very 	
low risk" in "economic resilience" and "intermediate risk" in terms of 	
"economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define 	
those terms. 	
	
The U.S. has a high-income economy, with projected GDP per capita of more than 	
$49,000 in 2012. In our view, the U.S. has a long track record of economic 	
growth notwithstanding cyclical downturns--we project real GDP growth of 	
2%-3.5% in the next few years. Furthermore, the U.S. economy is highly diverse 	
and market-oriented, with an adaptable and resilient structure, in our view. 	
	
House prices are still declining six years after they peaked, and domestic 	
credit to the private sector continues to contract. As a result, the U.S. 	
economy is in a "correction phase," in our view, and the resulting impact on 	
the banking sector should be "limited," as our criteria define the terms. U.S. 	
banks' credit losses have totaled $631 billion since 2008 (8% of total loans 	
outstanding). We expect losses to decline over time, particularly as 	
charge-off rates fall across most major loan categories. We project loss rates 	
of $88 billion in 2012 and $79 billion in 2013. Based on this, we expect the 	
U.S. banking sector to have realized most of our $750 billion to $800 billion 	
full-cycle loss projection by year-end 2013.	
	
Currently, the potential for systemwide releveraging is slim, in our view. 	
Household indebtedness, though still high at 83%, continues to shrink, and 	
prevailing low interest rates have contributed to substantial declines in 	
household debt service ratios. Corporate leverage also remains muted. We 	
expect underwriting standards to remain generally prudent, in line with the 	
gradual improvement in asset quality--unless the economy slides back into 	
recession, which is not part of our base-case scenario.	
	
Our industry risk score of '4' for the U.S. is based on our opinion that the 	
country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," "high 	
risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "very low risk" in "systemwide 	
funding."	
	
We view the U.S. financial system as innovative, complex, and dynamic, 	
reflecting the strengths of its myriad participants, and this, in turn, 	
presents considerable regulatory challenges, not least because there are a 	
number of regulators looking at different parts of the sector. Although we 	
believe that U.S. regulators are remedying the supervisory failures that 	
became apparent during the recent economic and banking crisis, they are doing 	
so very gradually. Congress has expanded supervisory authority to include both 	
banks and systemically important nonbanks. Mandatory and credible stress 	
testing is in place. And by Jan. 1, 2013, U.S. regulators expect banks with 	
assets of more than $500 million to comply with the stricter capital standards 	
of Basel 3, with a phase-in period.	
	
Even though U.S. banks' profitability has deteriorated substantially since 	
2008, we characterize their risk appetite as "moderate," reflecting the 	
dynamic nature of the industry, which we expect to result in fresh, cyclical 	
waves of risk-taking over time. However, in the near term, we expect banks' 	
risk appetite to remain relatively subdued given the fresh memory of sizable 	
losses and the ongoing regulatory scrutiny. We observe that banks have broadly 	
retreated from using and selling high-risk products, and funding channels that 	
accommodated many of the highest levels of risk have disappeared. Moreover, we 	
believe the continued prominent role of the government in the U.S. mortgage 	
market and the large shadow banking segment create distortions for the 	
industry in the long term.  	
	
Systemwide funding for the U.S. banking system remains a key strength, in our 	
opinion. Banks typically benefit from a high and stable deposit base and 	
continued access to diverse funding sources as a result of exceptionally deep 	
capital markets.	
	
We classify the U.S. government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We 	
recognize the government's long track record of providing support to the 	
banking system in times of exceptional duress.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
     -- U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative 	
On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks, June 8, 2012	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update, June 8, 2012	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
