TEXT-S&P maintains The United States BICRA at Group '3'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the U.S., which follows our recent affirmation of the sovereign rating (AA+/Negative/A-1+). -- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.S. at group '3'. -- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '3' and our industry risk score at '4'. BICRA ACTION On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the United States of America at group '3'. We also maintained the economic risk score at '3' and the industry risk score at '4'. RATIONALE Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems. A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are Denmark, Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K. Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the U.S. has "very low risk" in "economic resilience" and "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms. The U.S. has a high-income economy, with projected GDP per capita of more than $49,000 in 2012. In our view, the U.S. has a long track record of economic growth notwithstanding cyclical downturns--we project real GDP growth of 2%-3.5% in the next few years. Furthermore, the U.S. economy is highly diverse and market-oriented, with an adaptable and resilient structure, in our view. House prices are still declining six years after they peaked, and domestic credit to the private sector continues to contract. As a result, the U.S. economy is in a "correction phase," in our view, and the resulting impact on the banking sector should be "limited," as our criteria define the terms. U.S. banks' credit losses have totaled $631 billion since 2008 (8% of total loans outstanding). We expect losses to decline over time, particularly as charge-off rates fall across most major loan categories. We project loss rates of $88 billion in 2012 and $79 billion in 2013. Based on this, we expect the U.S. banking sector to have realized most of our $750 billion to $800 billion full-cycle loss projection by year-end 2013. Currently, the potential for systemwide releveraging is slim, in our view. Household indebtedness, though still high at 83%, continues to shrink, and prevailing low interest rates have contributed to substantial declines in household debt service ratios. Corporate leverage also remains muted. We expect underwriting standards to remain generally prudent, in line with the gradual improvement in asset quality--unless the economy slides back into recession, which is not part of our base-case scenario. Our industry risk score of '4' for the U.S. is based on our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "very low risk" in "systemwide funding." We view the U.S. financial system as innovative, complex, and dynamic, reflecting the strengths of its myriad participants, and this, in turn, presents considerable regulatory challenges, not least because there are a number of regulators looking at different parts of the sector. Although we believe that U.S. regulators are remedying the supervisory failures that became apparent during the recent economic and banking crisis, they are doing so very gradually. Congress has expanded supervisory authority to include both banks and systemically important nonbanks. Mandatory and credible stress testing is in place. And by Jan. 1, 2013, U.S. regulators expect banks with assets of more than $500 million to comply with the stricter capital standards of Basel 3, with a phase-in period. Even though U.S. banks' profitability has deteriorated substantially since 2008, we characterize their risk appetite as "moderate," reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry, which we expect to result in fresh, cyclical waves of risk-taking over time. However, in the near term, we expect banks' risk appetite to remain relatively subdued given the fresh memory of sizable losses and the ongoing regulatory scrutiny. We observe that banks have broadly retreated from using and selling high-risk products, and funding channels that accommodated many of the highest levels of risk have disappeared. Moreover, we believe the continued prominent role of the government in the U.S. mortgage market and the large shadow banking segment create distortions for the industry in the long term. Systemwide funding for the U.S. banking system remains a key strength, in our opinion. Banks typically benefit from a high and stable deposit base and continued access to diverse funding sources as a result of exceptionally deep capital markets. We classify the U.S. government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks, June 8, 2012 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update, June 8, 2012 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)