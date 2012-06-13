TEXT-S&P rates AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the $360 million senior secured term loan maturing 2018, obtained by a yet-to-be named special purpose company (that AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. will guarantee). We will update the issuer name when it is finalized. We also assigned this issue a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in a payment default. AWAS will use proceeds to repay debt and pre-fund new aircraft deliveries. The ratings on Dublin-based AWAS Aviation Capital reflect its position as a large provider of aircraft operating leases and its diversified fleet and airline customer base. Limiting credit considerations include exposure to cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, a weaker financial profile than some of its competitors, and a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, constraining options for raising capital. The ratings incorporate our expectations that these trends will continue over the next several quarters. Standard & Poor's characterizes AWAS's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our long-term rating outlook is stable. We expect AWAS's financial profile to remain relatively consistent into 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow offsetting incremental debt to fund new aircraft deliveries. We could raise the ratings if demand and lease rates for aircraft lessors demonstrate sustainable improvement, resulting in a substantial earnings increase, and funds from operations to debt increases to and remains more than 10%. We could lower ratings if AWAS completed a large debt-financed aircraft portfolio acquisition or debt-financed dividend to its owners, causing FFO to debt to decline to the mid-single-digit percent area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned $360 mil. sr sec term loan due 2018 BBB- Recovery rating 1