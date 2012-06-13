FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd
June 13, 2012 / 9:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue rating to the $360 million senior secured term loan maturing 2018,
obtained by a yet-to-be named special purpose company (that AWAS Aviation
Capital Ltd. will guarantee). We will update the issuer name when it is
finalized. We also assigned this issue a '1' recovery rating, indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of
principal in a payment default. AWAS will use proceeds to repay debt and
pre-fund new aircraft deliveries.	
	
The ratings on Dublin-based AWAS Aviation Capital reflect its position as a 	
large provider of aircraft operating leases and its diversified fleet and 	
airline customer base. Limiting credit considerations include exposure to 	
cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, a weaker financial profile than 	
some of its competitors, and a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, 	
constraining options for raising capital. The ratings incorporate our 	
expectations that these trends will continue over the next several quarters. 	
Standard & Poor's characterizes AWAS's business risk profile as 	
"satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity 	
as "adequate" under our criteria.	
	
Our long-term rating outlook is stable. We expect AWAS's financial profile to 	
remain relatively consistent into 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow 	
offsetting incremental debt to fund new aircraft deliveries. We could raise 	
the ratings if demand and lease rates for aircraft lessors demonstrate 	
sustainable improvement, resulting in a substantial earnings increase, and 	
funds from operations to debt increases to and remains more than 10%. We could 	
lower ratings if AWAS completed a large debt-financed aircraft portfolio 	
acquisition or debt-financed dividend to its owners, causing FFO to debt to 	
decline to the mid-single-digit percent area.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd.	
 Corporate credit rating                     BB/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 $360 mil. sr sec term loan due 2018         BBB-	
  Recovery rating                            1

