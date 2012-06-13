FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Phoenix Services International outlook
June 13, 2012 / 9:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Phoenix Services International outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Phoenix Services International LLC provides services to 	
U.S. and international steel producers that we expect to face erratic demand 	
and pricing.	
     -- One of Phoenix Services' customers, RG Steel LLC, recently filed for 	
protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. 	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Phoenix Services to negative and 	
affirming our 'B+' corporate credit and 'BB-' issue ratings on the company.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential that the company's EBITDA 	
will be weaker than we had previously expected with a slimmer covenant cushion.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
U.S.-based Phoenix Services International LLC to negative from stable. We 	
affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company and our 'BB-' issue 	
rating and '2' recovery rating on the company's $245 million senior secured 	
credit facilities. The '2' recovery rating reflects our expectation for 	
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The negative outlook revision follows the announcement that one of Phoenix 	
Services' customers, RG Steel LLC (not rated), recently filed for protection 	
under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code and reflects the potential that 	
revenues from the RG Steel sites over the next 12 months will be significantly 	
less than we previously anticipated. Less-than-robust growth in the U.S., 	
heightened economic uncertainty in Europe, and (to a lesser extent) slowing 	
growth in the Chinese economy also influenced our outlook revision. Given all 	
of these factors, we now expect Phoenix Services' EBITDA and credit measures 	
to come in near the weaker end of our previous expected ranges and with a 	
slimmer covenant cushion.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Pennsylvania-based Phoenix Services reflects 	
what we consider to be the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and 	
"significant" financial risk profile. Although 2012 EBITDA is likely to be 	
weaker than we had previously anticipated, we still expect EBITDA to be higher 	
year over year and for leverage to end the year near 3.5x. This is within the 	
3x to 4x EBITDA range that we typically associate with a significant financial 	
risk profile. We hold this view because we expect the recent acquisition of 	
French competitor Gagneraud Industrie SAS (not rated) and newer service 	
contracts with other steel producers to somewhat offset diminished revenues 	
from the RG Steel sites.	
	
Our original baseline scenario assumed domestic capacity utilization to 	
continue to recover toward the historical cyclical average (about 80%) but 	
with slower production or temporary shutdowns at some mills in the U.S. as 	
well as Europe. Our revised baseline scenario assumes a slower recovery in 	
domestic capacity utilization and longer-term shutdowns, including mills RG 	
Steel operates and some mills in Europe. In this scenario, we expect leverage 	
to be within 3x and 4x, which would still support our significant financial 	
risk assessment. 	
	
Phoenix Services is privately owned and does not file public financial 	
statements. The company was founded in 2006 to provide steel mill services 	
including the handling and processing of slag, a byproduct of steel 	
production. Its operations are geographically diverse, with roughly half of 	
pro forma revenues derived from the U.S. and the balance derived from France, 	
Romania, and South Africa. However, customer concentration is high, with 	
ArcelorMittal (BBB-/Negative/A-3) accounting for a significant amount of pro 	
forma revenues. Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects Phoenix's 	
high customer concentration, as well as our view that the outsourced steel 	
services industry is very competitive and that the variable component of 	
Phoenix's service contracts could expose the company's cash flow to cyclical 	
swings.	
	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, Phoenix Services has "adequate" liquidity, under our criteria 	
and based upon the following observations and estimates:	
	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 	
1.2x over the next 12 months, even after assuming diminished revenues from its 	
RG Steel operations.	
     -- In our view, Phoenix will still have sufficient covenant headroom for 	
forecasted EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching its coverage 	
covenant. 	
	
Under our baseline scenario, we expect Phoenix to generate positive free 	
operating cash flow over the next 12 months, after working capital uses and 	
maintenance capital expenditures. Other sources of capital include a modest 	
amount of cash at the end of fiscal 2011, $30 million available under the 	
revolving portion of its secured revolving credit facility, and $15 million 	
available under its delayed draw term loan.	
	
Estimated uses of capital include a manageable level of expansion capital 	
expenditures relating to newer contracts. Other uses include a modest amount 	
of scheduled debt amortization. Phoenix faces no debt maturities until 2016, 	
when the $30 million revolving credit and the EUR60 million term loan components	
of the credit facility mature. These and other debt obligations are governed 	
by restrictive financial covenants with a potentially slimmer but still 	
meaningful cushion of at least 15% below a maximum leverage covenant and at 	
least 15% above the minimum interest/fixed charge coverage covenant in 2012.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For our full recovery analysis on Phoenix Services, see our recovery report to 	
be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this report.	
	
Outlook	
Our negative outlook on Phoenix Services reflects the potential that its 	
EBITDA will be weaker than we had previously expected with slimmer covenant 	
cushion, given RG Steel's bankruptcy filing and generally 	
weaker-than-anticipated conditions in the U.S. and Europe. We would lower our 	
rating if EBITDA slips further and Phoenix Services' covenant cushion dropped 	
below 15%. This could occur if EBITDA margins receded sharply because more of 	
Phoenix Services' customers temporarily idled plants and its larger customers 	
extracted concessions from Phoenix Services.	
	
An upgrade is unlikely because of uncertainty about the near-term impact and 	
ultimate resolution of the RG Steel bankruptcy and, to a lesser extent, the 	
less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private 	
equity-owned firms. We would revise our outlook to stable if the RG Steel 	
quickly sells its mills and Phoenix is retained to provide essential services 	
at these sites without material diminution in currently contracted fees.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 	
April 4, 2006	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Phoenix Services International LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Phoenix Services International LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

