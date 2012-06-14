FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms StaGe Mezzanine; outlook negative
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms StaGe Mezzanine; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed StaGe Mezzanine Societe en Commandite
Simple's class A and B notes, due December 2013, as follows: 	
	
EUR90.6m class A notes (ISIN: XS0257999176): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook 	
Negative 	
	
EUR20m class B notes (ISIN: XS0258004190): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned a 	
Recovery Estimate (RE) of 85%	
	
The affirmation reflects the stable performance since the last review in July 	
2011 with only one company having defaulted since then. As a result of this 	
default, the gross amount of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) rose to 	
EUR50m from EUR49m. However, the outstanding PDL has been reduced by means of 	
excess spread to EUR7.8m from EUR11.9m at last review. 	
	
Given the bullet maturities, Fitch regards refinancing risk as a key risk in 	
this transaction. All of the loans are bullet loans maturing on the same day. 	
Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties re-financing loans at 	
maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. This risk is reflected in the	
Negative Outlook. According to the portfolio manager, Deloitte & Touche 	
Corporate Finance GmbH, only three companies are unlikely to succeed in 	
arranging refinancing and three other companies have not arranged refinancing 	
yet although they are likely to do it before scheduled maturity. Fitch is in 	
contact with the transaction arranger and will review any available information 	
on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers.	
	
Since the transaction closed in June 2006, there have been 12 PDL events 	
amounting to EUR50m. Three of them were "early termination" where the full 	
notional was repaid. As a result of PDL events, the performing pool has 	
decreased to currently 39 assets amounting to EUR125.8m. The largest obligor 	
represents 6.4% and the five largest obligors represent 26.2% of the outstanding	
pool balance. In Fitch's view, the pool is concentrated in terms of obligor 	
exposures, which increases the vulnerability of the rated notes to single 	
defaults. 	
	
Fitch assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) to the 'CCCsf' rated class B note. REs 	
are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal 	
repayments on a distressed structured finance security.	
	
The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German 	
medium-sized enterprises arranged and monitored by WestLB AG ('A-'/'F1'/Rating 	
Watch Positive). The portfolio companies were selected by the issuer based on 	
recommendations of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance GmbH acting as financial 	
advisor to the issuer.	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Sources of information: Investor reports	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet 	
Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for 	
Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012; 'Structured Finance 	
Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities', dated 18 November 2011, and 'EMEA	
SC Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, are available at 	
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.