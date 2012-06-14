FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates Dutch residential mortgage loss, cash flow assumptions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates Dutch residential mortgage loss, cash flow assumptions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 14 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands - Mortgage 	
Loss and Cash Flow AssumptionsJune 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its assumptions for analysing securities
backed by Dutch residential mortgage loans. The criteria assumptions will be
used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions. The mortgage loss
assumptions will also apply to covered bond programmes. In addition, the market 	
value decline (MVD) assumptions will apply to SME CLO transactions secured by 	
residential real estate. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not 	
expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since most 	
rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to	
the criteria development process.	
	
Since the last criteria update in August 2011, Fitch's expectations of Dutch 	
macroeconomic indicators have worsened, driven by the troubles in the eurozone. 	
GDP growth and unemployment forecasts have both deteriorated; Fitch's base case 	
default and house price decline (HPD) assumptions have hence increased compared 	
to the previous criteria.	
	
The foreclosure frequency (FF) in Fitch's base case scenario ('Bsf') has been 	
increased from an average of 3.2% to 4.0%, an increase of 25%. Fitch's 	
expectations at the 'AAAsf' rating level are "through-the-cycle" and are only 	
expected to be updated when the performance materially deviates from Fitch's 	
expectations. Since the Dutch residential mortgage market weathered the credit 	
crisis better than any other country in EMEA, with arrears and mortgage defaults	
remaining amongst the lowest, the FF assumptions at the 'AAAsf' rating category 	
have not changed.  	
	
Fitch expects house prices in Netherlands to decline for the next two years and 	
hence the HPD expectations have been increased. The peak-to-trough HPD, which 	
was 15% for the 'Bsf' rating level, has now been increased to 18%. The 'AAAsf' 	
HPD expectations have also been revised upwards to 37% from 35% peak-to-trough. 	
The FF and HPD for other rating levels have also been increased but by a lower 	
degree compared to the base case scenario. The average quick sale adjustment 	
which captures the discount for forced sale of repossessed properties is 	
unchanged at 25% 	
	
The agency also revised its low prepayment scenario to 3% from 4% to reflect its	
expectations that prepayments, which are already at low levels, could slow down 	
further. Many borrowers will face challenges in refinancing their mortgages 	
given declining house prices adversely impacting their loan-to-value (LTV) 	
ratios and a general tightening of lending criteria. Furthermore the expectation	
that all new loans originated from next year would need to be annuity-type 	
mortgages to be eligible for tax deductibility on interest payment, could 	
discourage borrowers from refinancing their existing mortgages.	
	
The Dutch mortgage market benefits greatly from the state support in the form of	
NHG guarantee and interest tax deductibility. The recent changes to the mortgage	
code of conduct as well as the requirement for new mortgage loans to be annuity 	
type to be eligible for tax deductibility gradually reduces the tax benefit 	
available to the borrower. Fitch expects that any further measures introduced by	
the government to limit this tax deductibility would be gradual.  However, if 	
there was any drastic change to the interest tax deductibility, it would be 	
likely to result in a revision to this criteria.	
	
The addendum, entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", replaces the 	
"EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - 	
Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both published on 6 July 2011. It should be viewed 	
together with the reports entitled "EMEA Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA 	
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria",	
all published on 7 June 20121. All of the reports can be found at 	
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
ResiEMEA - Fitch's analytical model for assessing credit risk of residential 	
mortgage loans - will be updated by the end of the week to reflect the changes 	
to the Dutch criteria assumptions and is available for download at 	
www.fitchratings.com. 	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.