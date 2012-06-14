FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Dutch house prices to fall on economic uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Dutch house prices to fall on economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 14 - Fitch Ratings expects Dutch house prices to fall by around 7%
further because of the worsening macro-economic situation. This would take house
prices to about 18% below their 2008 peak levels and on par with prices in 2004.
 	
	
We have marginally increased our peak-to-trough house-price decline from 15% 	
because of the continuing rise in unemployment. Uncertainty surrounding the 	
housing market and government policy regarding the tax treatment of mortgages 	
has also led to us to revise our forecast.  	
	
We expect the government to rein in its strong support of the housing and 	
mortgage market via favourable tax deductibility of mortgage interest payments 	
as part of its plans to reduce its budget deficit to 3% from 4.8%. Our forecast 	
is based on the assumption that changes to the tax treatment will be phased in 	
gradually. If government action was more drastic, it could lead to a further 	
revision. 	
	
A larger drop in house prices is unlikely considering the structural housing 	
shortage, the increasing affordability of houses and social security for 	
unemployed borrowers. 	
	
Stringent underwriting standards by lenders has led to default rates that are 	
among the lowest in the eurozone. During 2011 there were 2,811 properties 	
foreclosed through auction as compared to 2,256 in 2009. We think the number of 	
foreclosures will only slightly increase in the next two years. 	
	
In terms of new supply, the lack of confidence in the housing market has 	
resulted in a 30% drop in new dwellings. The number of permits issued for new 	
buildings is at the lowest level since the 1950s, so we expect the drop in new 	
dwellings to continue. 	
	
The drop in house prices since 2008 has improved affordability. We do expect a 	
slight increase in current mortgage rates because of bank funding rates and the 	
low level of competition in the Dutch mortgage market. However, we do not expect	
this to have an impact on the trend of increasing house price affordability over	
the next two years.  	
	
It should be noted that houses that are sold quickly as a result of a 	
foreclosure will suffer larger house prices drops than that implied in our 	
negative 18% peak-to-trough forecast. Surveyors' foreclosure value estimates are	
typically 10%-15% lower than the market value, while houses sold at auctions 	
typically show discounts in excess of 30% and quick private sales show discounts	
of around 22%. We apply a standard quick-sale adjustment of 25%, given the 	
three-to-one ratio of private sales to auctions.  	
	
The change in house price forecast is part of our update to Dutch RMBS criteria.	
The Dutch mortgage market and performance has not materially deviated from 	
Fitch's long-term expectations. Therefore these changes in assumptions affect 	
our base case more than the stress assumptions we use to assign higher ratings. 	
	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 	
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.