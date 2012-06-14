FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: FTI Consulting rating unaffected by announcement
#Market News
June 14, 2012

TEXT-S&P: FTI Consulting rating unaffected by announcement

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that FTI Consulting
Inc.'s (BB+/Stable/--) newly authorized $250 million share repurchase
program currently does not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. FTI
Consulting says the share repurchase program will be executed over the next two
years. The company generates good discretionary cash flow and has excess cash on
the balance sheet to finance the buyback program and ongoing operating needs
without increasing debt leverage. We are expecting discretionary cash flow of
roughly $150 million in 2012.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect FTI Consulting to generate modest 	
revenue and EBITDA growth over the intermediate term. For 2012, we expect 	
mid-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. We view the company as having a 	
"significant" financial risk profile, based on our criteria. We expect debt to 	
EBITDA to improve to less than 3x by year end. We also expect the company to 	
pay off or refinance its modest 2012 maturities. As of March 31, 2012, FTI 	
Consulting had $182 million in cash and $249 million available on its 	
revolving credit facility.

