TEXT-Fitch affirms Poland's BRE Bank at 'A', outlook is stable

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based BRE Bank's ( BRE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed two of BRE's 100% owned subsidiaries' ratings: BRE Leasing (BREL) and BRE Bank Hipoteczny (BBH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Long- and Short-term IDRs for all three entities are based on the extremely high potential support that they can expect to receive from their ultimate parent, Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank, 'A+'/Stable/'F1'), in case of need. The Stable Outlook on BRE's, BREL's and BBH's Long-term IDRs reflects Commerzbank's Stable Outlook. Fitch believes that Commerzbank would provide emergency support to BRE if required, despite seeking to gradually reduce medium and long-term funding provided to the bank. Potential support for BREL and BBH could be extended directly or flow through BRE. The support-driven IDR of Commerzbank, and hence also the IDRs of BRE, BREL and BBH, would be negatively impacted by any negative rating action (a downgrade or Rating Watch Negative) on the German sovereign rating in case of a Greek exit (for further details on the potential rating implications of a Greek exit for eurozone banks, see Fitch's special report 'Greek Exit Scenario for Eurozone Banks' dated 13 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Any weakening of Commerzbank's propensity or ability to support BRE and its subsidiaries, for example if Commerz's strategic commitment to BRE reduces, would also be negative for their IDRs. BRE's Viability Rating reflects its stable capital position following full retention of 2011 profits, its stable and diversified deposit base, low exposure concentration and improved asset quality. However, the rating also reflects high exposure to foreign currency (FC) denominated mortgage loans and dependence on the parent for funding. BRE plans to replace maturing medium-term parental funding, which currently funds almost the entire FC mortgage portfolio. This process will only be gradual as, adjusting for mortgage book amortisation, BRE will have to refinance around PLN1.6bn to PLN1.9bn annually (equal to about 2% of liabilities) over the next four years. The bank plans to use a combination of medium-term FC funding (through an EMTN programme), medium-term local currency issues, FX swaps and FC deposits from foreign operations to replace maturing parental funding. Reduced reliance on Commerzbank for funding could be beneficial for BRE's Viability Rating. However, this would require the replacement funding having similar maturity and currency characteristics. In Fitch's view, this might be difficult to achieve in the current environment. Negative drivers for the rating include further escalation of the eurozone crisis, which could result in prolonged depreciation of the local currency and a less supportive operating environment, which in turn put capitalisation and profitability under pressure. BRE is the third-largest bank in Poland by total assets. At end-2011 it had around 4.6% and 9.9% market share in retail and corporate deposits, respectively. Its market share in lending stood at around 6.7% and 6.8% for retail and corporate customers, respectively. The support-driven ratings of BREL, BRE's 100% owned leasing subsidiary, reflect its high reliance on intra-group funding (92% share of total non-equity funding at end-2011) and strong operational integration with BRE. By end-2012, the remaining funding from Commerzbank will be fully replaced by BRE, in line with Commerzbank's broader strategy. BREL was the third-largest leasing company in Poland at end-2011, with an 8% share in new leasing contracts sold in 2011. The support-driven ratings of BBH, a specialised mortgage lender 100% owned by BRE, reflect its strong integration with the parent both on funding and operational levels. 53% of BBH's non-equity funding was sourced from BRE at end-2011. BBH acts as a competence centre in commercial real estate lending for the BRE Bank Group. Its strategic role could potentially increase in the future if changes in Polish legislation allow for more extensive use of BBH as a funding vehicle for the group's mortgage-backed assets. BBH is one of the two mortgage banks based in Poland. The rating actions are as follows: BRE Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Long-term senior unsecured debt rating- EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A' Short-term senior unsecured debt rating - EMTN programme: affirmed at 'F1' BRE Leasing Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' BRE Bank Hipoteczny Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 