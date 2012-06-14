FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Poland's BRE Bank at 'A', outlook is stable
June 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Poland's BRE Bank at 'A', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based BRE Bank's ( BRE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed two
of BRE's 100% owned subsidiaries' ratings: BRE Leasing (BREL) and BRE Bank
Hipoteczny (BBH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of 	
this commentary. 	
	
The Long- and Short-term IDRs for all three entities are based on the extremely 	
high potential support that they can expect to receive from their ultimate 	
parent, Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank, 'A+'/Stable/'F1'), in case of need. The 	
Stable Outlook on BRE's, BREL's and BBH's Long-term IDRs reflects Commerzbank's 	
Stable Outlook.	
	
Fitch believes that Commerzbank would provide emergency support to BRE if 	
required, despite seeking to gradually reduce medium and long-term funding 	
provided to the bank. Potential support for BREL and BBH could be extended 	
directly or flow through BRE. 	
	
The support-driven IDR of Commerzbank, and hence also the IDRs of BRE, BREL and 	
BBH, would be negatively impacted by any negative rating action (a downgrade or 	
Rating Watch Negative) on the German sovereign rating in case of a Greek exit 	
(for further details on the potential rating implications of a Greek exit for 	
eurozone banks, see Fitch's special report 'Greek Exit Scenario for Eurozone 	
Banks' dated 13 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Any weakening of 	
Commerzbank's propensity or ability to support BRE and its subsidiaries, for 	
example if Commerz's strategic commitment to BRE reduces, would also be negative	
for their IDRs.	
	
BRE's Viability Rating reflects its stable capital position following full 	
retention of 2011 profits, its stable and diversified deposit base, low exposure	
concentration and improved asset quality. However, the rating also reflects high	
exposure to foreign currency (FC) denominated mortgage loans and dependence on 	
the parent for funding. BRE plans to replace maturing medium-term parental 	
funding, which currently funds almost the entire FC mortgage portfolio. This 	
process will only be gradual as, adjusting for mortgage book amortisation, BRE 	
will have to refinance around PLN1.6bn to PLN1.9bn annually (equal to about 2% 	
of liabilities) over the next four years. The bank plans to use a combination of	
medium-term FC funding (through an EMTN programme), medium-term local currency 	
issues, FX swaps and FC deposits from foreign operations to replace maturing 	
parental funding.	
	
Reduced reliance on Commerzbank for funding could be beneficial for BRE's 	
Viability Rating. However, this would require the replacement funding having 	
similar maturity and currency characteristics. In Fitch's view, this might be 	
difficult to achieve in the current environment. Negative drivers for the rating	
include further escalation of the eurozone crisis, which could result in 	
prolonged depreciation of the local currency and a less supportive operating 	
environment, which in turn put capitalisation and profitability under pressure. 	
	
BRE is the third-largest bank in Poland by total assets. At end-2011 it had 	
around 4.6% and 9.9% market share in retail and corporate deposits, 	
respectively. Its market share in lending stood at around 6.7% and 6.8% for 	
retail and corporate customers, respectively.	
	
The support-driven ratings of BREL, BRE's 100% owned leasing subsidiary, reflect	
its high reliance on intra-group funding (92% share of total non-equity funding 	
at end-2011) and strong operational integration with BRE. By end-2012, the 	
remaining funding from Commerzbank will be fully replaced by BRE, in line with 	
Commerzbank's broader strategy. BREL was the third-largest leasing company in 	
Poland at end-2011, with an 8% share in new leasing contracts sold in 2011. 	
	
The support-driven ratings of BBH, a specialised mortgage lender 100% owned by 	
BRE, reflect its strong integration with the parent both on funding and 	
operational levels. 53% of BBH's non-equity funding was sourced from BRE at 	
end-2011. BBH acts as a competence centre in commercial real estate lending for 	
the BRE Bank Group. Its strategic role could potentially increase in the future 	
if changes in Polish legislation allow for more extensive use of BBH as a 	
funding vehicle for the group's mortgage-backed assets. BBH is one of the two 	
mortgage banks based in Poland.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
BRE	
	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
	
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating- EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating - EMTN programme: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
BRE Leasing	
	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
	
BRE Bank Hipoteczny	
	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 	
August 2011, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, 	
are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

