TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 12
basis points (bps) to 230 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 10 bps to 709 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11
bps to 160 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' expanded by 12 bps each to 201 bps and 277
bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 10 bps each to 508 bps
and 747 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 12 bps to 1,133 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials and utilities expanded by 12 	
bps each to 321 bps, 328 bps, and 235 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 13 	
bps to 352 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 11 bps to 366 bps. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 207 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 673 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 735 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

