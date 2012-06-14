TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

June 14 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 12 basis points (bps) to 230 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 10 bps to 709 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11 bps to 160 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' expanded by 12 bps each to 201 bps and 277 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 10 bps each to 508 bps and 747 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' expanded by 12 bps to 1,133 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials and utilities expanded by 12 bps each to 321 bps, 328 bps, and 235 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 13 bps to 352 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 11 bps to 366 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 207 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 673 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 735 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.