TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corp defaults now 34, up 1 this week
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corp defaults now 34, up 1 this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 14 - The 2012 global corporate default tally increased to 34 issuers
this week after a confidentially rated metals and mining company based in the
emerging markets defaulted, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The Emerging Markets Contribute Another
Corporate Default This Week, Global Tally Rises To 34 Issuers." 	
	
This tally, which is more than double that of the same period last year 	
(through June 13), has seen a sharp rise in corporate defaults in the emerging 	
markets as of late. Indeed, all three corporate defaults in the past three 	
weeks were based in the emerging markets, and the region accounts for one out 	
of four of all defaulted corporate issuers so far in 2012. In comparison, the 	
emerging markets accounted for one out of eight corporate issuers in the same 	
period last year and one out of 20 in all of 2011.	
	
Of the total defaults this year, 20 were based in the U.S., eight in the 	
emerging markets, four in Europe, and two in the other developed region 	
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 16 	
issuers--10 based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, two in the emerging 	
markets, one in Europe, and one in Canada--defaulted during the same period 	
(through June 13).	
	
So far this year, missed payments accounted for 12 defaults, bankruptcy 	
filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges accounted for six, and another 	
six defaulters were confidential. The remaining four entities defaulted for 	
various other reasons. 	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
