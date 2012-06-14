TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corp defaults now 34, up 1 this week

June 14 - The 2012 global corporate default tally increased to 34 issuers this week after a confidentially rated metals and mining company based in the emerging markets defaulted, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The Emerging Markets Contribute Another Corporate Default This Week, Global Tally Rises To 34 Issuers." This tally, which is more than double that of the same period last year (through June 13), has seen a sharp rise in corporate defaults in the emerging markets as of late. Indeed, all three corporate defaults in the past three weeks were based in the emerging markets, and the region accounts for one out of four of all defaulted corporate issuers so far in 2012. In comparison, the emerging markets accounted for one out of eight corporate issuers in the same period last year and one out of 20 in all of 2011. Of the total defaults this year, 20 were based in the U.S., eight in the emerging markets, four in Europe, and two in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 16 issuers--10 based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, two in the emerging markets, one in Europe, and one in Canada--defaulted during the same period (through June 13). So far this year, missed payments accounted for 12 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges accounted for six, and another six defaulters were confidential. The remaining four entities defaulted for various other reasons. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.