FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P releases info on U.S. payment processing firms
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 14, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P releases info on U.S. payment processing firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it released a
new Credit FAQ about credit stability in the U.S. payment processing industry,
titled "U.S. Electronic Payments Processor Ratings Stay Firm Despite Increased
Regulation And Emerging Technologies," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.	
	
"Only one of the 11 payment processors we rate has experienced a negative 	
rating action since the 2008 financial crisis, despite sharp declines in the 	
number of credit and debit transactions and dollar volumes in 2009," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfred Bonfantini. 	
	
We believe favorable industry dynamics helped support company performance and 	
ratings throughout this period. We also believe that the payment processing 	
industry should be able to adapt to increased regulations and emerging payment 	
technologies without suffering any negative rating actions over the near term. 	
	
"Over the near term, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth for the payment 	
processing industry," added Mr. Bonfantini, "with growth in underpenetrated 	
emerging markets offsetting muted consumer spending and credit availability 	
globally, slow growth in the U.S. (where small business formation remains 	
depressed), and recession in parts of Europe."	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.	
	
Primary Credit Analysts: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;	
                         alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com	
                         Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867;	
                         molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: John D Moore, New York (1) 212-438-2140;	
                   john_moore@standardandpoors.com	
    	
	
 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.