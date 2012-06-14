FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updated projections for Spanish government debt
June 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch updated projections for Spanish government debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spain Public Debt Dynamics â€“ An UpdateJune 14 - Fitch Ratings today published a Special Report, Spain Public Debt
Dynamics - An Update, that provides further detail on the projections for
government debt that was one of the drivers of the recent downgrade of Spain's
sovereign ratings (Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative, 7 June
2012).	
	
The report can be accessed at the above link, or is also available at
www.fitchratings.com	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

