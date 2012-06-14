TEXT-Fitch revises Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy outlook to negative

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A.'s (EFL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA+'(pol). The Outlooks on both ratings have been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Negative of EFL's parent, Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA 'A+'/Negative), the central body of Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative). See 'Fitch Downgrades Credit Agricole's VR to 'a'; IDR affirmed at 'A+' dated 12 June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com. EFL's ratings continue to be based on Fitch's view that support for EFL would be provided by CASA, if needed. At end-May 2012, around 18% of total funding for EFL came directly from CASA. The parent has also provided guarantees for funding received by EFL from international financial institutions. The rating actions on EFL have only considered the parts of the criteria that deal with support. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+'(pol); Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol) Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria