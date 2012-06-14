FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: International Game Technology rating unaffected by stock buyback
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 5:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: International Game Technology rating unaffected by stock buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB'
rating and stable outlook on Nevada-based International Game Technology 
(IGT; BBB/Stable/--) are not currently affected by the company's announcement of
a new $1 billion share repurchase program and a $400 million accelerated stock
buyback. IGT expects to fund the accelerated stock buyback with excess cash and
revolver borrowings. As of March 31, 2012, IGT had approximately $270 million of
cash on the balance sheet and $726 million of availability on its revolving
credit facility.	
	
We had already been factoring in an expectation that IGT would increase its 	
level of share repurchases in fiscal 2012, given its discretionary cash flow 	
generation and the removal of limitations on restricted payments under its 	
credit facility. Although the amount of the announced buyback exceeds our 	
previously outlined expectation for $250 million in share repurchases, we 	
expect leverage will increase by less than 0.5x to the mid-2x area pro forma 	
for the share repurchase. We believe this still provides adequate cushion 	
relative to our maximum 3x leverage threshold at the 'BBB' rating for IGT, 	
given our assessment of IGT's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We 	
expect that, in general, IGT will maintain a cushion relative to our maximum 	
threshold for the rating to provide the company with sufficient flexibility to 	
withstand volatility in operating performance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.