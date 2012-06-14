FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios at 'B'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios at 'B'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Compania Latinoamericana
de Infraestructura y Servicios S.A. (CLISA) as follows:	
	
-- Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';	
-- Local currency IDR at 'B';	
-- National Scale Long Term Rating at 'A+(arg)';	
-- National Scale US$120MM senior unsecured notes at 'A+(arg)'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Fitch Ratings has simultaneously withdrawn the expected ratings on CLISA's
USD250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 of 'B(exp)/RR4' and 'A+(arg)'
because the forthcoming debt issuance is no longer expected to proceed, due to
unfavorable market conditions.	
	
CLISA's ratings reflect its strong market position as one of Argentina's largest
privately owned industrial conglomerates, the consolidation of its operating
strategy diversified among different business units, and its moderate leverage.
The ratings also incorporate CLISA's sizeable backlog, which provides some
certainty to the company's cash generation over the medium term.	
	
CLISA's ratings are constrained by its currency exposure, with cash flow
generation in Argentinian Pesos and around 50% of its debt denominated in US
Dollars. The company's ratings also incorporate the volatility of the
construction industry, particularly with regard to public works projects, and
regulatory risk. The ratings are further limited by the risks associated with
generating most of its EBITDA in Argentina, which is also rated 'B' by Fitch.	
	
CLISA operates in four main businesses: construction and toll road concessions
(through Benito Roggio e Hijos - BRH), water treatment, waste management
(CLIBA), and transportation. Over the last five years, CLISA's cash flow
generation grew steadily, following positive trends for construction primarily
driven by public works expenditure. At fiscal year-end (FYE) 2011, the group
reported sales and EBITDA of US$1,061 million and US$145 million, respectively,
an improvement from the US$737 million and US$111 million at FYE 2010.
Construction represented around 50% of consolidated revenues, evidence of
important growth in an election year.	
	
The company's cash flow is exposed to the cyclicality of the construction
industry and level of public works expenditure in Argentina. While
infrastructure spending requirements in the country remain high, a deceleration
in the level of public works or a slower pace of execution is expected due to
limits on the government's available funding. However, BRH's construction
backlog peaked at US$930 million in April 2012 (AR$4,133 million), providing the
company with an important source of cash generation for the next two years.
CLISA is also exposed to the collection risk derived from having the government
as its main counterparty.	
	
CLISA's main activities depend on contractual agreements and government
regulations at the national, provincial and municipal levels. Exposure to
regulatory risk derives from the delays in the renegotiation of public service
contracts. In particular, CLISA's subsidiary Metrovias (mass transportation) has
heightened political risk following the National Government attempt to transfer
the subway concession to Buenos Aires City. Most of Metrovias' income was
derived from National Government subsidies. As of today, there is uncertainty
surrounding the legal jurisdiction of the concession, and most of the legal
conflicts surrounding this issue are still pending. Fitch does not expect cash
support from CLISA to Metrovias to take place, but acknowledges that the legal
issues are affecting the economics of the business, with this risk incorporated
in the current rating. Fitch will continue to closely monitor the evolving
impact of the delay in the transferability of the concession on CLISA?s credit
profile.	
	
CLISA's leverage reached 2.6x as of March 31, 2012 considering annualized EBITDA
for the first quarter. Total debt climbed to US$317.9 million of debt, 51% of
which is short term. Fitch expects that CLISA will manage its capital structure
to a targeted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 3.0x. All debt issued at the
holding level is guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the operating
companies BRH and CLIBA, which jointly account for approximately 80% of the
group's consolidated operating results.	
	
Fitch notes that the company's liquidity has deteriorated. Refinancing risk has
increased for the period with US$80.9 million of cash and marketable securities
and US$161.8 million of short-term debt. Fitch expects the company to
successfully refinance a portion of its short-term debt. CLISA faces a challenge
to turn its free cash flow positive after 2012 following the completion of two
projects related to renewable energies during the second half of 2012. These
projects will contribute additional EBITDA of around US$20 million from 2013
onwards, reducing volatility.	
	
Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers:	
	
A worsening of the macroeconomic and political environment that could
significantly threaten existing levels of infrastructure investments could
result in a negative rating action. Other factors that could affect CLISA's
credit profile are a deterioration in collections from the government
counterparties, the maintenance of negative free cash flow and an increase in
Metrovias' political risk, affecting CLISA's operations.	
	
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issues' June 12, 2007.	
--'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' Aug. 8, 2005.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling	
Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers	
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.