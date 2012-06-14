TEXT-S&P: Canadian banks focus on cost cutting in Q2

June 14 - For Canadian banks, the second quarter of 2012 was largely a repeat of the first, with slowing revenue and net income growth in their domestic personal and commercial lending businesses being a continued trend, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The commentary, "Canadian Banks Stay Focused On Cost Cutting To Offset Weaker Earnings," notes that persistent low interest rates and pricing competition continue to cut into Canadian banks' retail margins. "In our view, high domestic consumer indebtedness is the biggest risk to the domestic financial system due to vulnerabilities to sharply declining real estate prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lidia Parfeniuk. In addition, Standard & Poor's notes that uncertainties pervading the global economy and capital markets, as well as stricter banking regulations, have the potential to further constrain revenue growth. "We expect Canadian banks to continue to focus on cutting costs to combat the pressures on earnings," said Ms. Parfeniuk. In our opinion, better cost discipline with stronger commercial loan growth and increased activity in certain fee income businesses will help to somewhat counteract slowing overall revenue growth. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.