TEXT-S&P: Canadian banks focus on cost cutting in Q2
June 14, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Canadian banks focus on cost cutting in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 - For Canadian banks, the second quarter of 2012 was largely a
repeat of the first, with slowing revenue and net income growth in their
domestic personal and commercial lending businesses being a continued trend,
according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The
commentary, "Canadian Banks Stay Focused On Cost Cutting To Offset Weaker
Earnings," notes that persistent low interest rates and pricing competition
continue to cut into Canadian banks' retail margins.	
	
"In our view, high domestic consumer indebtedness is the biggest risk to the 	
domestic financial system due to vulnerabilities to sharply declining real 	
estate prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lidia Parfeniuk. 	
	
In addition, Standard & Poor's notes that uncertainties pervading the global 	
economy and capital markets, as well as stricter banking regulations, have the 	
potential to further constrain revenue growth. 	
	
"We expect Canadian banks to continue to focus on cutting costs to combat the 	
pressures on earnings," said Ms. Parfeniuk. In our opinion, better cost 	
discipline with stronger commercial loan growth and increased activity in 	
certain fee income businesses will help to somewhat counteract slowing overall 	
revenue growth. 	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

