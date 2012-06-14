FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: collateral transformation drives central clearing risks
June 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: collateral transformation drives central clearing risks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 14 - The shift away from over-the-counter (OTC) derivative contracts
toward clearing via central counterparties (CCPs) may drive new business
opportunities for large banks, but changing collateral posting rules could also
create new pockets of systemic risk, according to Fitch.	
	
We believe the move to central clearing will likely increase collateral
requirements for end users since the benefits of netting derivative positions
will be reduced as trades are cleared via multiple CCP operations. At the same
time, clearing organizations will require market participants to post more cash
collateral to mitigate counterparty risk in the clearing process. This will in
turn lead to increased demand for collateral transformation services offered by
CCP member institutions -- the banks.	
	
The regulatory rationale for the switch to central clearing centers on the
desire to create a buffer of safety through margin requirements, which would
lead to reduced counterparty risk and some delevering of swaps trading. The goal
of regulators is to dampen systemic risk and reduce volatility in derivatives
markets.	
	
We believe that when central clearing is fully implemented, many end users may
have difficulty meeting the cash collateral requirements of the CCPs. Dealers,
particularly those tied to higher rated banks, are evaluating ways in which they
can transform non-eligible collateral, such as corporate bonds or equities, into
CCP-eligible collateral to meet the increased demand.	
	
However, provision of collateral transformation services could potentially
magnify large banks' systemic importance in derivatives transactions, further
complicating financial linkages among large institutions. They could also add
complexity and blur transparency around relatively straightforward transactions.
These risks should be weighed against potential problems faced by end users if
cash collateral cannot be secured from banks. This could increase transaction
costs and ultimately reduce liquidity in derivatives markets.	
	
The simplest way to achieve collateral transformation is through reverse repo
operations, where dealers engage in secured lending against ineligible CCP
collateral. To make this business profitable, dealers would need to be able to
fund these assets at a lower rate than they are lending. Providing collateral
transformation through reverse repo could potentially cause meaningful balance
sheet growth, and would also increase capital and possibly liquidity
requirements at the banks. This may ultimately prove to be a material enough
impediment to prevent meaningful collateral transformation services from
developing or growing.	
	
As a result, firms are exploring ways to act as intermediaries for their
clients, while limiting their balance sheet exposure. We will monitor the
evolution of these activities and will likely adjust bank balance sheets to
reflect the economics of these transactions, even if they are able to achieve
off-balance sheet treatment. It is also unclear what, if any, regulatory
response may result from the growth of collateral transformation.	
	
We note that there are other important considerations in evaluating the impact
of collateral transformation services on dealers. In particular, the question of
how firms will manage liquidity risk during times of market stress is critical.	
	
This would be especially important if access to repo markets is constrained, or
if haircuts on collateralized assets are increased and asset valuations
deteriorate quickly. We also believe that an assessment of how dealers'
operational and counterparty risk-management infrastructure will absorb the
additional business is an important factor to be considered in evaluating the
potential credit impact of collateral transformation services as they grow in
importance.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

