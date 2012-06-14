FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch upgrades 1 and affirms 3 classes of G-Star 2002-1
June 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch upgrades 1 and affirms 3 classes of G-Star 2002-1

June 14 () - Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed three classes
issued by G-Star 2002-1, Ltd./Corp. (G-Star 2002-1) as a result of significant
delevering of the capital structure. A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of this press release.	
	
Since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011, approximately 27% of the
collateral has been downgraded and 15.9% has been upgraded. Currently, 64.6% of
the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 38.9% has a
rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Over this period, the class A-1MM notes
received $28.6 million and the class A-2 notes have received $15.7 million in
paydowns. The paydowns are due to principal repayments from the underlying
collateral as well as the redirection of interest proceeds due to the failure of
the class B principal coverage test.	
	
This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio.
The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by
Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest
rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow
Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets
that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term
maturities. The class A-2 and B notes are passing above their current ratings.
The upgrade to the class A-2 notes is due to the amortization of the notes
increasing the credit enhancement which more than offsets the deterioration of
the underlying portfolio. However, an upgrade to the class B notes is not
warranted given the concentration risk and potential adverse selection as the
portfolio continues to amortize.	
	
For the class C notes, Fitch analyzed the class' sensitivity to the default of
the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default
of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon
default, the class C notes have been affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default
is inevitable.	
	
The Stable Outlook on the class A-2 notes reflects Fitch's expectation that the
notes will continue to delever. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated
'CCC' and below.	
	
G-Star 2002-1 is a cash flow commercial real estate collateralized debt
obligation (CRE CDO) which closed on April 16, 2002. The collateral is composed
of 18 assets from 14 obligors of which 95.4% commercial mortgage backed
securities (CMBS) and 4.6% real estate investment trusts (REIT).	
	
Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated:	
	
--$13,965,326 class A-2 upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative;	
--$15,759,835 class B-FL affirmed at 'CCCsf';	
--$18,702,403 class B-FX affirmed at 'CCCsf';	
--$12,710,681 class C affirmed at 'Csf'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011);	
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);	
--'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance' (Aug. 9, 2011).	
	
