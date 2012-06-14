TEXT-Fitch upgrades 2 classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter 2001-IQ

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings on two classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-IQ. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The upgrades are due to the pool's stable performance, scheduled principal pay down, and low future expected losses following Fitch's prospective review of potential stresses to the transaction. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced 97.35% (including 0.52% in realized losses) to $18.9 million from $713 million at issuance. There are nine of the original 91 loans remaining in the transaction. There are no specially serviced loans as of the May 2012 remittance report. Fitch expects minimal losses to the remaining pool balance. Any incurred losses are expected to be absorbed by the non-rated class O. Fitch has identified four Loans of Concern (55.4% of the pool balance). The largest loan of concern (24.7%) is secured by a 54,597 square foot suburban office complex in Charlotte, NC. Updated financial information for the property have not been received by the servicer since year end (YE) December 2005, which at that time reported the debt service coverage ratio at 1.62 times (x), compared to 1.70x at issuance. REIS reported the first quarter 2012 class B office vacancy in the Charlotte / Randolph submarket at 14.4%, with average market rents at $17.39 per square food (psf). The most recent available rent roll reported occupancy at 93% as of May 2011, with in place rents at $23.27psf. The servicer reported that the property received a rating of 'good' at its most recent June 2011 inspection. The loan remains current as of the May 2012 remittance date. Fitch stressed the cash flow of the remaining loans by applying a 5% reduction to 2011 fiscal YE net operating income. Fitch also applied an adjusted market cap rate between 9% and 10% to determine value. Each loan also underwent a refinance test by applying an 8% interest rate and 30-year amortization schedule based on the stressed cash flow. All nine of the remaining loans are considered to pay off at maturity, and could refinance to a DSCR above 1.25x. The current weighted average DSCR for the remaining loans is 1.57x. Seven (55.4%) of the remaining nine loans are fully amortizing. Fitch upgrades the following classes: --$4.7 million class J to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$3.6 million class K to 'BBBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch also affirms the following classes: --$1.8 million class L at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.4 million class M at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.8 million class N at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative. Class O is not rated by Fitch, which has been reduced to $1.66 million from $1.71 million at issuance due to realized losses. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, D, E, F, G and H have paid in full. The interest only class X-2 has paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X-1. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the rating agency's Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions