TEXT-Fitch affirms Continental DPR Finance, outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the notes issued by Continental DPR Finance Company: --$250 million series 2008-A affirmed at ‘A’; --$200 million series 2010-A affirmed at ‘A’. The Rating Outlook on the notes is revised to Negative from Stable. The rating action on the notes follows Fitch’s recent downgrade of BBVA Banco Continental’s (Banco Continental) local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ with a Negative Outlook. The action is a result of the downgrade of BBVA, its ultimate parent, to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’ with a Negative Outlook. (For additional details, see the press release ‘Fitch Takes Actions on BBVA’s Latin American Subsidiaries’ dated June 13, 2012 and available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.) The rating affirmations of the abovementioned series for Banco Continental’s DPR program reflect the bank’s credit quality and the DPR business line, as well as the stable sovereign environment. The rating of the program remains sensitive to further downgrades of the Spanish parent and Banco Continental. However, the downgrade potential of Banco Continental, and therefore the program, is limited given the support rating floor (SRF) of ‘BBB-’ assigned to the bank. Nevertheless, the impact of further changes to Banco Continental’s ratings on the DPR program will continue to be assessed by Fitch. The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the LC IDR of Banco Continental. The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S. dollar (USD) diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by Banco Continental. Remittances arise from a variety of sources, including payment on export goods and services, family remittances, and capital flows. The structure adequately mitigates certain sovereign-related risks, and therefore has been rated above the country ceiling of ‘BBB’. As of April 2012, the total outstanding debt under Banco Continental’s DPR program is approximately $387.5 million. Quarterly DSCRs for 2011 averaged 87.7x, with a low of 73.5x. Contact: Primary Analyst Cinthya Ortega Director +1-312-606-2373 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Cristina Madero Associate Director +1-312-368-2080 Committee Chairperson Greg Kabance Managing Director +1-312-368-2052 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)