FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co notes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 14 () - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings on the notes issued by
Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co. as follows:	
	
--$190 million series 2008-1 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$400 million series 2008-2 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$50 million series 2009-1 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$50 million series 2009-2 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$250 million series 2010-1 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$100 million series 2011-1 to 'A' from 'A+';	
	
--$150 million series 2011-2 to 'A' from 'A+'.	
	
The Outlook on the notes remains Negative.	
	
The rating action on the notes follows Fitch's recent downgrade of Banco 	
Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (Santander Brasil) local currency (LC) Issuer Default 	
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'A-', Outlook Negative. The action is a result of the	
downgrade of its ultimate parent Banco Santander (Spain) to 'BBB+' from 'A', 	
Outlook Negative (see the press release 'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco 	
Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' dated June 13, 2012, available at 	
'www.fitchratings.com').	
	
The downgrade of Santander's DPR program reflects the downgrade of Santander 	
Brasil. The rating action also takes into consideration the program's 	
performance, strength of the diversified payment rights (DPR) business line, and	
stable sovereign environment, which limits the downgrade to one notch.	
	
The rating of the program remains sensitive to further downgrades of the Spanish	
parent and Santander Brasil. However, the downgrade potential of Santander 	
Brasil, and therefore the program, is limited given the support rating floor 	
(SRF) of 'BBB-' assigned to the bank by Fitch. Nevertheless, the impact of 	
further changes to Santander Brasil's ratings on the DPR program will continue 	
to be assessed by Fitch.	
	
The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the LC IDR of	
Santander Brasil.	
	
The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S.-dollar 	
and Euro-denominated DPRs originated by Santander Brasil. Remittances arise from	
a variety of sources, including payment on export goods and services, family 	
remittances, and capital flows. The structure adequately mitigates certain 	
sovereign-related risks, and therefore has been rated above the country ceiling 	
of 'BBB+'.	
	
As of May 2012, the total outstanding debt under Santander's DPR program is 	
approximately $1.1 billion, less than 1% of the bank's total liabilities. 	
Quarterly debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for 2011 averaged 84.4x, with a 	
low of 62.7x.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings	
	
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.