TEXT-S&P rates corporacion electrica nacional s.a. 'b'
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates corporacion electrica nacional s.a. 'b'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 14 - Overview	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Venezuela-based 	
electric utility CORPOELEC.	
     -- We are withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on EDC following 	
its merger into CORPOELEC.	
     -- The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect the extremely high likelihood of 	
extraordinary support that we expect from the government of Venezuela.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to Corporacion Electrica 	
Nacional (CORPOELEC), which the Republic of Venezuela owns. We are also 	
withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on C.A. La Electricidad De 	
Caracas (EDC) following its merger into CORPOELEC. We also raised the ratings 	
on Electricidad de Caracas Finance B.V. and EDC's notes due 2014 and 2018 to 	
'B' from 'B-' given that CORPOELEC has assumed all of EDC's financial 	
obligations. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect our opinion that there is an extremely high 	
likelihood that its owner, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (B+/Stable/B), 	
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in 	
the event of financial distress. Therefore, the corporate credit rating on 	
CORPOELEC is a notch higher than its 'b-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). 	
	
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of 	
an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our 	
assessment of CORPOELEC's critical role as the only provider of electric 	
services in Venezuela. In our opinion, this provides a strong economic 	
incentive for the sovereign to support the company during periods of financial 	
distress. In our assessment, we also take into account its very strong link 	
with the government given the government's full ownership of CORPOELEC.	
	
CORPOELEC's SACP reflects our view that the company's business risk profile is 	
vulnerable, given our expectations that it will continue to post operating 	
losses partly because of its social role resulting from delivering electricity 	
at low tariffs in Venezuela. Therefore, the company's SACP incorporates the 	
ongoing support from the government to meet its capital expenditures and 	
financial obligations.	
	
Headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, CORPOELEC is the country's national 	
integrated electric utility. As of the end of 2011, the issuer served 94% of 	
the country's population, and its installed capacity totaled 26,655 megawatts.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider CORPOELEC's liquidity to be weak under our criteria. We expect the 	
company to keep generating negative free operating cash flow and to depend on 	
government transfers to meet its capital expenditures and financial 	
obligations. We expect annual capital expenditures to reach about $3.6 billion 	
in 2012 and 2013, mainly driven by the company's plans to increase its 	
capacity in power generation. CORPOELEC's outstanding debt does not include 	
financial covenants. In addition, we expect CORPOELEC to assume any potential 	
obligations that could arise in connection to the merger between EDC and 	
CORPOELEC. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on the Republic of Venezuela and 	
reflects our view that CORPOELEC's relationship with the government will not 	
change significantly during the next few years. We could lower the ratings on 	
CORPOELEC if we perceive a weakening in the relationship between the company 	
and the sovereign. We could upgrade CORPOLEC if its SACP improves by at least 	
two notches or if we raise the local currency rating on the sovereign. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 B/Stable/--        	
	
Rating upgrade  	
                  	
Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A.     To                From	
 Senior Unsecured debt                   B                 B-	
	
Rating withdrawal	
	
C.A. La Electricidad de Caracas          To                From	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 NR                B-/Stable/--	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
