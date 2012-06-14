FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Qwest proposed notes 'BBB-'
June 14, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Qwest proposed notes 'BBB-'

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Qwest Corp.'s 
proposed senior notes (undetermined amount) due 2052. The '1' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of
payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with
cash on the balance sheet and borrowings from the revolving credit facility of
parent company Monroe, La.-based telecommunications carrier CenturyLink Inc.
, to redeem $484 million of senior notes due 2023 at Qwest Corp. 	
	
The ratings on CenturyLink reflect a business risk profile assessment of 	
"fair" and a financial risk assessment of "significant." Key business risk 	
factors include our expectation that revenues will continue to decline because 	
of competition in its core consumer wireline phone business from cable 	
telephony and wireless substitution, which contributed to access-line losses 	
of about 6.4% during the first quarter of 2012, year over year, pro forma for 	
the Qwest acquisition. We also consider the company's financial policy 	
aggressive, with a substantial shareholder dividend payout, which limits debt 	
reduction. Debt to EBITDA was about 3.3x as of March 31, 2012, pro forma for 	
acquisitions and including our adjustments for operating leases and 	
postretirement liabilities. We expect leverage to remain in the low- to mid-3x 	
area over the next few years.	
	
Tempering factors in the business risk assessment include good scale and a 	
favorable market position as the third-largest incumbent local exchange 	
carrier in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free operating cash flow 	
generation; and modest growth in high-speed data services, which helps 	
mitigate revenue declines from access-line losses. (For the complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on CenturyLink, published April 	
27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 	
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 	
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 	
2012	
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 	
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 26, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 	
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
CenturyLink Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating        BB/Stable/B	
	
New Ratings	
	
Qwest Corp.	
 Senior notes due 2052          BBB-	
   Recovery Rating              1	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

