FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates WireCo WorldGroup issue 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates WireCo WorldGroup issue 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 14 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based steel wire manufacturer WireCo WorldGroup Inc. announced 	
that it intends to enter into a new $460 million senior secured facility to 	
finance a proposed acquisition as well as to repay a portion of debt 	
outstanding.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating to WireCo's proposed $460 	
million credit facility, consisting of a $135 million revolving credit 	
facility and a $325 million term loan due 2017.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on 	
WireCo WorldGroup Inc.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that WireCo's 	
operating performance will improve in the next several quarters as a result of 	
the combination of recently completed acquisitions and an improving economy.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Kansas City, Mo.-based WireCo WorldGroup Inc. The 	
rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating (one notch above the 	
corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $460 million senior secured 	
credit facility due 2017, consisting of a $135 million revolving credit 	
facility and a $325 million term loan. The recovery rating on the credit 	
facility is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) 	
recovery in the event of payment default.	
	
In addition, we also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch below the 	
corporate credit rating) on the company's $425 million senior unsecured notes 	
due 2017. The recovery rating remains a '5', indicating our expectation for 	
modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The company will use proceeds from the credit facility in part to fund an 	
acquisition as well as to repay a portion of debt outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation reflects our view that WireCo's operating performance 	
should improve over the next several quarters, which should lead to credit 	
metrics that are in line with the rating despite higher debt. WireCo recently 	
announced its intention to enter into a new $460 million credit facility and 	
$82.5 million of privately placed senior unsecured notes (not rated) in part 	
to finance its pending acquisition of Koninklijke (Royal) Lankhorst Euronete 	
Group B.V. (Lankhorst, not rated), a leading synthetic producer serving the 	
offshore, oil and gas, fishing, and marine markets, among others, for 	
approximately $230 million, including debt assumed. In our view, the Lankhorst 	
acquisition increases WireCo's end market, and geographic and product 	
diversity. 	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 EBITDA of approximately $180 	
million, an increase of more than 50% over 2011 because of the Lankhorst 	
acquisition and better operating performance amid improving economic 	
conditions. Standard & Poor's economists project 2.1% and 2.4% GDP growth in 	
2012 and 2013, respectively. In 2013, excluding the impact of any additional 	
acquisitions, we expect EBITDA to increase to about $200 million as the 	
economy continues to improve and WireCo realizes synergies from its recently 	
integrated acquisitions. 	
	
As a result, we expect debt to EBITDA of about 5x by year-end 2012, in spite 	
of higher debt to support the recent acquisitions. In 2013, we expect debt to 	
EBITDA to further improve to about 4.5x. We consider these metrics to be in 	
line with the rating. We also expect interest coverage and liquidity to remain 	
"adequate" to finance internal working capital needs and capital expenditures. 	
	
The rating on WireCo reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." 	
The company is exposed to intensely competitive and cyclical end markets, 	
import penetration concerns, and somewhat aggressive debt leverage for the 	
rating. We believe it will continue to pursue acquisitions in an effort to 	
enhance its product and end-market diversification. WireCo's penetration into 	
higher-margin businesses and its adequate near-term liquidity partially offset 	
these factors. 	
	
A key aspect of our assessment of WireCo's weak business risk profile is the 	
varying demand in its end markets. Historically, downturns in general economic 	
conditions have resulted in lower product demand, excess manufacturing 	
capacity, and lower average selling prices. The company's flexible cost 	
structure and increased exposure to more value-added, higher-margin business 	
have enabled WireCo to maintain pricing and profitability even in a downturn.	
	
With operations in Europe, the U.S. and Mexico, WireCo manufactures steel wire 	
rope, synthetic rope, and steel wire for use in various industrial end 	
markets, including mining, oil and gas, and construction. WireCo focuses on 	
highly engineered products that are less susceptible to competition from 	
imports because producers of imported wire rope primarily target 	
general-purpose applications. Nevertheless, we are concerned that competition 	
from international producers will continue to intensify in the construction 	
business as they begin to develop more sophisticated products.	
	
Liquidity	
We view WireCo's liquidity as adequate to meet its needs over the next 24 	
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:	
     -- Liquidity sources (including availability under the company's proposed 	
$135 million revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at least 1.2x 	
over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years.	
     -- Liquidity would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%.	
     -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 	
15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures.	
	
Pro forma for the Lankhorst acquisition and proposed refinancing, we expect 	
WireCo to have about $30 million of cash on the balance sheet by year-end 2012 	
and close to full availability on its proposed $135 million revolving credit 	
facility. We expect total liquidity to remain at about these levels in 2013.	
	
We expect free operating cash flow to be breakeven to slightly negative in 	
2012, albeit improved over 2011, because of higher capital expenditures in 	
conjunction with its recent acquisitions, as well as working capital usage as 	
operating performance improves. In 2013, we expect free cash flow to be 	
between $25 million and $30 million as a result of improving profitability. 	
	
We expect the company to maintain adequate headroom under the proposed 	
covenants that govern WireCo's proposed credit facility, including a net total 	
leverage covenant as well as an interest coverage covenant. Aside from minimal 	
amortization payments on its proposed term loan, WireCo will not have any 	
significant maturities until 2017, when its proposed credit facility and 	
existing senior unsecured notes are due.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see our recovery report on WireCo, to be published on RatingsDirect 	
shortly following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that WireCo's operating 	
performance will improve in the next several quarters because of the 	
combination of recently completed acquisitions, strong domestic sales growth, 	
and increasing demand in cyclical end markets amid an improving economy. We 	
expect these trends to continue into 2013. This should lead to improving 	
profitability and credit metrics despite higher debt. As a result, we expect 	
leverage to decline to about 5x in 2012 and further decline to 4.5x in 2013, 	
levels we would consider to be in line with the rating and aggressive 	
financial risk profile.	
	
We could lower the ratings if demand weakens; raw material costs rise, 	
hampering cash flow; the company fails to realize EBITDA gains from recent 	
acquisitions; or liquidity declines unexpectedly, resulting in debt to EBITDA 	
weakening to greater than 6x. This could occur if 2012 revenues fail to 	
strengthen and gross margins fall below 26%.	
	
An upgrade is less likely in the near term given the company's somewhat 	
aggressive financial policy. However, we could raise the ratings if industry 	
conditions strengthen sufficiently to allow the company to reduce debt such 	
that adjusted leverage improves to less than 4x, and we expect it will stay 	
there. This could occur if operating efficiencies resulting from the 	
integration of its acquisitions result in sustainable gross margins in excess 	
of 35%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 13, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
WireCo WorldGroup Inc.	
 Senior Secured US$325 mil ln due 2017          BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                              2                  	
 Senior Secured US$135 mil revolver due 2017    BB-	
   Recovery Rating                              2                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
WireCo WorldGroup Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                        B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Unsecured                               B                  	
   Recovery Rating                              5                  	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.