TEXT-Fitch affirms Wachovia 2006-WHALE 7

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-WHALE 7 based on performance being in line with expectations. The revisions in Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates represent a decrease in expected losses on the associated loans since Fitch's last rating action. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Under Fitch's methodology, all of the pooled and non pooled loans were modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress, as all the loans in the pool are currently in special servicing. Expected losses to the pooled portion are 2.1%. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 5.8% from generally year-end 2011 servicer-reported financial data, or to the recent appraised values. To determine sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch analyzed servicer reported operating statements and rent rolls, updated property valuations, STR reports and recent lease and sales comparisons. Given that the loan positions within the pooled portion of the CMBS are the lower leveraged A-notes (average base case LTV of 76.8%), Fitch estimates that average recoveries on the pooled loans will be approximately 97.9% in the base case, whereas, the more highly leveraged non-pooled component notes have a lower modeled recovery. The transaction is collateralized by eight loans, four of which are secured by hotels (91.6%), three by office (6.6%), and one by retail (1.7%). All of the original final maturity dates including all extension options have passed; all of the remaining loans have been further extended through modifications and / or forbearance. Fitch's analysis resulted in loss expectations for four A-notes, and each of the B-note non-pooled components in the 'B' stress scenario. However, losses to certain B-note components have improved since Fitch's last rating action. The Recovery Estimates on certain B-notes associated with the Kyo Ya Hotel Portfolio and 4000 MacArthur Boulevard have been revised. The three largest pooled contributors to losses (by unpaid principal balance) in the 'B' stress scenario are: Westin Aruba (5.3%), Broadreach Pool (3.9%) and Colonial Mall - Myrtle Beach (1.7%). The Westin Aruba is a 478 room, real estate owned (REO) hotel property located in Palm Beach, Aruba. The property has beachfront access, retail and meeting space, as well as a nightclub and a 12,000 square foot (sf) casino. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2008 when the borrower failed to make operating advances to the hotel operator as specified in the loan agreement. The property has been REO since May 2009, when the special servicer foreclosed on the mezzanine lender, Petra Realty Advisors, who foreclosed on the original sponsor, Belfonti Capital Partners. Starwood initiated an 'all inclusive' option in 2009 which has resulted in increased income. The casino operator ceased paying rent in April 2010, was evicted in October 2010 and the former casino operator's bank repossessed the casino equipment which resulted in a six week shut down. The casino reopened in December 2010 with new equipment and a new name, the Palm Beach Casino. Aruba Casino Management currently operates the casino. The Broadreach Pool was originally collateralized approximately 1.04 million sf in nine office properties in various submarkets of Los Angeles and San Diego, CA. One property, Whittier Financial Center in Whittier, CA, was released in February 2007, reducing the principal balance of the pooled note to $71.6 million from $85 million at issuance. The portfolio now has 900,233 sf. The remaining properties are as follows: Morehouse Tech Center in San Diego, CA; Activity Business Center in San Diego, CA; Freeway Business Center/1501 Hughes Way in Long Beach, CA; 3901 Via Oro Avenue in Long Beach, CA; South Bay Center in Torrance, CA; 91 Freeway Center in Artesia, CA; Norwalk Corporate Center in Norwalk, CA; and Glendale Corporate Center in Glendale, CA. The overall occupancy at issuance was below market at 83% and as of the April 2012 rent roll, it has declined to 64.5%. An additional 29% of the space expires by the end of 2014. The loan transferred to special servicing in August, 2011 before its maturity date the same month. The loan is categorized as Non Performing Matured and is currently being marketed for sale. The Colonial Mall - Myrtle Beach is collateralized by a 524,767 sf regional mall located in Myrtle Beach, SC. Anchors include J.C. Penney, two Belk stores, Bass Pro Shops, and the newly constructed Carmike Cinemas; in-line tenants are a typical mix of national retailers, with some local tenants. The anchors, with the exception of the cinema and the improvements to the Belk #2 store, are part of the collateral. The Belk #2 store pays ground rent. In 2004, a new super-regional mall opened 15 miles from the subject, resulting in declines in occupancy and sales. Issuance expectations assumed some level of performance stabilization; however, improved performance expectations have not been realized and occupancy has declined. At issuance, the total mall was 90.6% occupied, which was lower than historical rates in excess of 95%. Per the December 2009 rent roll, the total mall and in-line occupancy had declined to 84.2% and 66.5%, respectively. As of the December 2011 rent roll, total mall and in-line occupancy were 80.3% and 42.9%, respectively. J.C. Penney and both Belk store's (60% of the total anchor space) leases expire in 2014. As a percent of the total in-line space, rollover is as follows: 12.4% in 2012; 13.5% in 2013; 5.8% in 2014; and 6.7% in 2015. Fitch affirms and maintains or revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$632 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$573.5 million class A-2 at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --$98.6 million class B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --$95 million class C at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$76.8 million class D at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$75.2 million class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$70.4 million class F at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$71.8 million class G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. --$64.9 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$21.9 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE100%'; --$25.4 million class K at 'CCsf'; RE 0%'; --$28.3 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%'; --$68.9 million class KH-1 at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$54.1 million class KH-2 at 'CCCsf'; RE 85%; --$18 million class BH-1 at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$28 million class BH-2 at 'CCCsf'; RE 50%; --$56 million class BH-3 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$46 million class BH-4 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.3 million class WA at 'Csf'', RE 0%; --$2 million class BP-1 at 'CCsf; RE 50%; --$2.2 million class BP-2 at 'CCsf; RE 0%; --$2.3 million class MB-1 at 'CCsf', RE 100%; --$2.6 million class MB-2 at 'CCsf'; RE 100%; --$2.6 million class MB-3 at 'CCsf'; RE 10%; --$2.5 million class MB-4 at 'CCsf', RE 0%; --$1.1 million class CM at 'Csf'; RE 0%'. Interest-only class X-1A and rake classes UV and WB have paid in full and class X-1B was previously withdrawn. An update to the U.S. CMBS Focus Report, 'Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2006-WHALE 7' will be available in the near future. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions