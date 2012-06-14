FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes actions on Key Commercial Mortgage 2007-SL1
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes actions on Key Commercial Mortgage 2007-SL1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven and affirmed four classes of Key Commercial
Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-SL1 commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.	
	
The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool.
Fitch modeled losses of 10.4% of the remaining transaction balance; expected
losses of the original pool are at 9.1%, including losses already incurred to
date (2.4%). Fitch has designated 30 loans (28.2%) as Fitch Loans of Concern,
which includes five specially serviced loans (5%).	
	
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been
reduced by 34.9% to $154.5 million from $237.5 million at issuance. There are
113 of the original 155 loans remaining in the transaction. The average loan
size for the transaction is $1.4 million.	
	
Fitch stressed the cash flow of the remaining loans by applying cap rates
ranging from 8.1%-10.5% to determine loan values and losses.	
	
The largest contributor to losses (3% of pool balance) is a 41,341 square feet
(sf) office property located in Tacoma, WA. The property has experienced a
severe decline in occupancy as a result of several tenants vacating the
property. The property was 50.2% occupied as of January 2012. The loan remains
current.	
The next largest contributor to losses (0.9%) is an industrial property located
in Kent, OH. The property has suffered declines in performance as a result of
low occupancy due to tenant vacancies and increased expenses. The loan remains
current.	
	
Fitch downgrades the following classes, including revising the Outlooks and
assigning Recovery estimates (RE) as indicated:	
	
--$5.3 million class B notes to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;	
--$5.6 million class C notes to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 20%;	
--$4.8 million class D notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$2.1 million class E notes to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$1.8 million class F notes to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$1.2 million class G notes to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%;	
--$1.2 million class H notes to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.	
	
Fitch affirms the following classes, including revising the Outlooks and
assigning REs as indicated:	
	
--$72.5 million class A-2 notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;	
--$59.5 million class A-1A notes at 'Asf; Outlook to Negative from Stable;	
--$0.5 million class J notes at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;	
--Class K notes at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.	
	
Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the class X notes. Fitch does not rate
the class L, R, and LR notes. Class A-1 has paid in full.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions

