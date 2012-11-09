FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P says Phoenix Cos rtgs unaffected by released results
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P says Phoenix Cos rtgs unaffected by released results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 9 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on The Phoenix Cos. Inc. (NYSE: PNX) and its subsidiaries are unaffected by the company’s restatement of its financial statements for 2011, 2010, and 2009, since the restatement relates to classification of cash items on the consolidated cash flow statement that will not materially change the beginning and ending cash balances. As part of the restatement, the company will adjust the financial statements for errors identified and corrected during prior periods, recording the adjustments in the appropriate historical periods. We also do not expect this restatement to materially affect the credit metrics we used in our analysis. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.