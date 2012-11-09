TEXT - S&P corrects by reinstating 'A' rating on Bofa senior notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by reinstating its 'A-' rating on Bank of America Corp.'s $1.25 billion 4.625% Euro senior unsecured notes, due Feb. 18, 2014. For the issuer credit rating rationale on Bank of America Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), see our full analysis, published March 5, 2012. RATINGS LIST Rating Reinstated To From Bank of America Corp. $1.25 bil. 4.625% Euro senior notes A- NR (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)