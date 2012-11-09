FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P corrects by reinstating 'A' rating on Bofa senior notes
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P corrects by reinstating 'A' rating on Bofa senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 9 -  Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by
reinstating its 'A-' rating on Bank of America Corp.'s $1.25 billion
4.625% Euro senior unsecured notes, due Feb. 18, 2014. 
For the issuer credit rating rationale on Bank of America Corp. 
(A-/Negative/A-2), see our full analysis, published March 5, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

Rating Reinstated
                                        To                From
Bank of America Corp.
 $1.25 bil. 4.625% Euro senior notes    A-                NR

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

