TEXT-Fitch assigns Bilkreditt 3 Limited's notes expected ratings
November 9, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Bilkreditt 3 Limited's notes expected ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bilkreditt 3 LimitedNov 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bilkreditt 3 Limited's notes, backed by
Norwegian auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer Bank AS (SCB,
not rated), expected ratings, as follows:

EUR500.0m Class A1: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable 

NOK1,096.1m Class A2: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

NOK840.0m Class B: NR

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to 
information already received.

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of SCB's origination and servicing 
procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available
credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. SCB is a fully owned 
subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). Credit 
enhancement is provided to the rated notes by overcollateralisation and a cash 
reserve account funded at closing. The class A1 and A2 notes benefit from 18.0% 
credit enhancement (15.0% overcollateralisation, 3.0% cash reserve). 
Overcollateralisation is provided by the class B note (unrated) sized at 
NOK840m.

At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes will be applied to purchase 
an amortising pool of Norwegian auto loan receivables from the originator. The 
portfolio will be acquired with a total principal value of NOK5,600m. Pool data 
was provided to Fitch as at 30 September 2012, where the pool totalled NOK7,936m
and comprised 42,827 loans with an average current balance of NOK185,317 
(approximately EUR25,290). Vehicle types are split into 84.0% cars, 5.0% 
caravans and trailer tents, 8.5% light commercial vehicles and 2.5% motorcycles.
The pool contains 71.5% used and 28.5% new vehicles. Obligor type is 88.9% 
individuals and 11.1% companies. The weighted average (WA) original term was 
78.1 months and the WA remaining term was 72.7 months. 

Fitch analysed obligor credit risk and formed a base case default assumption of 
4.5% and a recovery assumption of 55.0%. These assumptions were stressed 
according to the notes' rating. The agency considers unemployment and interest 
rates to be key drivers of asset performance. 

Fitch analysed detailed originator-specific, as well as general market 
performance data. A feature of the Norwegian economy is the relatively high 
number of high income and high indebted households. During 2012 and 2013, Fitch 
expects a stable level of unemployment and an increase in interest rates. 
Overall, auto loan performance is expected to remain stable compared with 
historical levels.

The interest rate on the assets is variable and determined from time to time by 
the servicer, without a direct link to NIBOR. Under the servicing agreement, the
servicer has committed to maintaining a minimum margin of 3% over NIBOR. Fitch's
asset analysis has incorporated this minimum margin and stressed it in different
scenarios. 

SCB will act as servicer. Commingling and servicer continuity risks are 
mitigated by downgrade triggers referencing the rating of the parent company. 
The issuer bank accounts are held with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch 
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which also provides a cross currency swap to the issuer. 

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress 
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to 
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Sources of information: transaction documentation and data provided by the 
originator.

Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2012; 
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 
2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: 
Derivatives Addendum', dated 12 March 2012 are available at 
www.fitchratings.com.



Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
