TEXT - S&P may still raise Fondiaria-SAI SpA ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Oct. 30, 2012, Fondiaria-SAI SpA's shareholders appointed a new board of directors. -- We believe this development signals an increasing alignment of Fondiaria-SAI with the Unipol group in light of their integration plan. We also think that this, and the EUR1.1 billion capital increase concluded in September 2012, is having a positive impact on Fondiaria-SAI's business and financial risk profiles. -- We are therefore raising to 'BB' from 'B+' our ratings on Fondiaria-SAI and its rated subsidiaries, Milano Assicurazioni SpA and SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni SpA. -- The ratings on all these entities remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the increased likelihood that Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni will merge with Unipol Assicurazioni, which in our view could further benefit Fondiaria-SAI and its rated subsidiaries' financial strength. Rating Action On Nov. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BB' from 'B+' its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA, and its rated subsidiaries Milano Assicurazioni SpA and SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni SpA (SIAT). At the same time, we kept the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI, and its rated subsidiaries, on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were originally placed on Aug. 9, 2012. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view of progress that Fondiaria-SAI has made in the planned integration with the Unipol group. It also reflects Fondiaria-SAI's improved financial risk profile following the EUR1.1 billion capital increase on Sept. 13, 2012. The ratings on Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni include one notch of uplift owing to support from the Unipol group. We believe that the EUR1.1 billion capital increase has enabled Fondiaria-SAI to restore its capital adequacy to levels above its minimum regulatory requirements. At the end of September 2012, according to our estimates, Fondiaria-SAI's consolidated solvency margin exceeded 130%, when taking into consideration regulatory forbearance measures in Italy. Despite the capital increase, however, Fondiaria-SAI's consolidated capital remains considerably lower than that required at the 'BBB' rating level, according to our capital model. We believe Fondiaria-SAI's level of capital is marginal, particularly when taking into account its exposure to potential additional nonrecurring costs. These include further reserve strengthening, asset write-downs, and other costs that could result from legal, claw-back, and compensatory actions from shareholders, listing authorities, and creditors. We consider that Fondiaria-SAI's operating performance remains marginal. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the insurer will report a consolidated net loss at year-end 2012, driven by nonrecurring costs related to reserve strengthening and intangible and financial asset impairments. Following the appointment of the new board, which is strongly influenced by Unipol management, our view of the Fondiaria-SAI group's management and strategy, enterprise risk management, and financial flexibility is more in line with the Unipol group. We also believe that the increased alignment between the two groups will benefit Fondiaria-SAI's competitive position, as it will now be able to focus on its core business. The ratings on Fondiaria-SAI reflect its marginal capitalization, marginal financial flexibility, and marginal operating performance. These factors are partially offset by Fondiaria-SAI's good competitive position overall and its membership of the Unipol group. CreditWatch The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the merger between Fondiaria-SAI with Unipol Assicurazioni, Premafin HP, and Milano Assicurazioni is increasingly likely. We believe that the merger would strengthen Fondiaria-SAI's financial risk profile, which we currently consider to be marginal. We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three months in conjunction with the CreditWatch resolution of the Unipol group. The CreditWatch resolution would likely occur once Unipol reports its first consolidated accounts, which include Premafin HP group; the new board at Milano Assicurazioni is appointed; and uncertainties about potential nonrecurring costs expected for year-end 2012, in particular asset value and reserve strengthening, reduce. We could raise the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI if, upon resolution of the Unipol group CreditWatch, we were to impute greater levels of rating support from the Unipol group to Fondiaria-SAI, potentially resulting in a rating outcome in the lower 'BBB' category. We could also raise the ratings if we consider that Fondiaria-SAI's financial profile has improved. This is likely to occur if uncertainties related to reserve, asset, and legal risks diminish. Conversely, we could affirm the ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the integration does not go ahead as planned or if, upon resolution of the Unipol group CreditWatch, Fondiaria-SAI does not warrant greater implicit rating support. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. Related criteria -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital -- Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Related research -- Unipol Assicurazioni And UGF Ratings Still On Watch Neg On Uncertainties Due To Planned Merger With Fondiaria-SAI, Nov. 9, 2012 -- Ratings On Italy-Based Fondiaria-SAI SpA And Subsidiaries Raised To 'B+' On Improved Capital Adequacy; On Watch Positive, Aug. 9, 2012 -- Italy-Based Fondiaria-SAI SpA Long-Term 'B' Ratings Remain On Watch Developing On Merger Uncertainty, May 3, 2012. Ratings List Upgraded To From Fondiaria-SAI SpA SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni SpA Milano Assicurazioni SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)