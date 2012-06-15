FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: UK reform to strengthen ring-fenced banks
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: UK reform to strengthen ring-fenced banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 15 - The UK's acceptance of the Independent Commission on Banking's key
reform recommendations should create safer banks within the proposed ring-fence,
with more stable credit ratings through economic and market cycles, Fitch
Ratings says. The impact for creditors of non-ring-fenced banks will be broadly
negative, as these banks will lose existing benefits to their funding and
risk-profile from associated retail operations.	
	
This negative impact is likely to be greatest for Barclays Bank and Royal Bank 	
of Scotland Group if higher-risk investment banking activities end up dominating	
the operations of a non-ring-fenced bank. However, any immediate pressure on 	
ratings is limited by the lengthy timetable for reform (legislation is due by 	
2015 with implementation by 2019) as well as any changes to banks' business 	
models and ambitions in the interim.	
	
For operations within the ring-fence, the limitations on a bank's activities and	
new requirements on primary loss-absorbing capital will make banks more 	
resilient to shocks. 	
	
However, the introduction of any preference for insured deposits would lead to 	
subordination of senior creditors, which could be negative for senior debt 	
ratings of ring-fenced banks.	
	
The planned introduction of bail-in debt on top of the 10% primary 	
loss-absorbing capacity (which could be equity or debt capital) will make it 	
easier to rescue the critical functions of a bank without recourse to 	
tax-payers' money. This will further reduce the implicit government support for 	
banks that is factored into our Support Rating Floor and, when this is the 	
driver of the Issuer Default Ratings, also the Long-term IDR. The eventual 	
withdrawal of this support will be partly balanced by the move towards stronger 	
capital and liquidity levels.	
    	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 	
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

