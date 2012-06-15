FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises country-specific treatment of recovery ratings
June 15, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises country-specific treatment of recovery ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country-Specific Treatment of
Recovery RatingsJune 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised its cross-sector criteria for
constraining the upward notching of ratings for debt instruments reflecting
recovery expectations based on country specific legal and governance
constraints. The ratings in Fitch's corporate finance portfolio are not affected
by the update.	
	
The report, entitled 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', updates
and replaces the criteria report with the same name published on 23 February
2012. The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principles as the
prior criteria and there are no substantive changes aside of clarification of
the approach to be adopted in respect of country caps for eurozone member states
if they are to leave or are considered likely to leave the monetary union.	
	
The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

