TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Agricole S.A. ratings

Overview -- Standard & Poor's considers that there is at least a one-in-three chance of Greece exiting the eurozone in the coming months. -- The amount of intragroup funding that Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA) provided to its Greek subsidiary, Emporiki Bank of Greece (Emporiki), had fallen to below EUR5 billion at end-March 2012. Moreover, the Credit Agricole banking group's (GCA) net exposure to Greek sovereign debt, which is essentially through its insurance division, is no longer significant in our view. -- We expect CASA's discussions with the Greek authorities regarding Emporiki's potential access to the local Emergency Liquidity Assistance to be successful. -- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on CASA and most of its core entities. The 'a-' stand-alone credit profile is unchanged. -- The stable outlook on CASA mainly reflects our view that GCA's capitalization would be sufficient to absorb the impact of Greece exiting the eurozone, and would remain in line with our assessment of GCA's capital and earnings as "moderate." The outlook also factors in our view that a possible indirect impact on GCA's broader franchise from Greece's withdrawal should not impact our current "strong" assessment of GCA's business position. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on French bank Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA), the central body of the Credit Agricole group (GCA), and most of its core subsidiaries (except Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA). The outlook on the long-term rating on CASA is stable. Rationale The affirmation is based on our view that the ratings on CASA and our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' would remain unchanged if Greece (Hellenic Republic; CCC/Stable/C) were to exit from the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU, or the eurozone) in the coming months, following national elections on June 17, 2012. Standard & Poor's considers that there is a one-in-three chance that Greece will pull out of the eurozone (see "Credit FAQ: Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published June 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In our opinion, capitalization and retained earnings capacity at GCA would be sufficient to absorb possible losses associated with Greece departing from the eurozone. We also believe that any indirect impact on GCA's image would not have a marked effect on its franchise. Our ratings on CASA continue to reflect our view of its 'a-' anchor, "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The long-term rating is one notch higher than the 'a-' SACP, based on our view of GCA's "high" systemic importance in France, our 'AA+' long-term rating on France (Republic of France, unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+), and our opinion that the French government is "supportive" toward its banking sector. Our current "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects our projection, in our central scenario, that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for GCA, before diversification benefits, will likely exceed 6% in 18-24 months, versus about 5.5% at end-2011. This projection factors in our anticipation that operations at GCA's Greek subsidiary Emporiki Bank of Greece (Emporiki, not rated) will continue to dent GCA's consolidated profits in coming years, but also that the group's underlying profitability will be sufficiently resilient. We expect CASA's discussions with the Greek authorities regarding Emporiki's potential access to funding from the Bank of Greece's Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) program for Greek banks to be successful. We believe that this possibility would allow for any potential decrease in Emporiki's customer deposits to be matched by refinancing in the same amount from the Bank of Greece, thus offsetting the risk that CASA would have to increase its commitment to Emporiki beyond current levels. If Greece exited the eurozone, we would likely continue to assess GCA's capital and earnings as "moderate" under our criteria. We base our view on a projected RAC ratio higher than 5%, factoring in potential losses linked to Greece's withdrawal. This expectation takes into account CASA's announcement that its funding to Emporiki had dropped to EUR4.6 billion at end-March 2012 (from more than EUR10 billion at end-2010). In addition, GCA's net exposure to Greek sovereign debt, mainly through its insurance division, has decreased sharply to stand at EUR0.4 billion at end-March 2012. GCA has confirmed its objective to achieve a 10% core equity Tier 1 ratio by the end of 2013. We will continue to closely monitor possible further developments. We do not rule out, under a more stressed scenario with potentially widespread contagion, that Greece's exit from the eurozone could prompt negative effects beyond our current expectations. This in turn would lead to greater downside potential for GCA. Outlook The stable outlook on CASA reflects our expectation that, in our central scenario, GCA will improve its capital position over the next two years. It also reflects our expectation that, if Greece exited from the eurozone, our projected RAC ratio for GCA in 18-24 months would be higher than 5%. In addition, the outlook incorporates our view that GCA's underlying performance will remain sufficiently resilient despite a difficult operating environment in its main markets. We believe that the group has sufficient retained earnings capacity to absorb possible losses related to its operations in Greece. We could lower our assessment of CASA's SACP if: -- The exposure to Emporiki affected GCA's capitalization beyond our current expectations. If this were to occur, we would revise our capital and earnings assessment to "weak" from "moderate"; or -- We perceived a significant negative indirect impact on the group's reputation, which would lead us to revise our assessment of CASA's business position to "adequate" from "strong." Under our criteria, if we revised down CASA's SACP by one notch to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and lowered our long-term sovereign rating on France, we would lower the long-term rating on CASA by one notch. All other things being equal, a downward revision of the SACP by two notches would also lead to a one-notch downgrade of CASA. We could raise the long-term rating on CASA if we perceived marked economic strengthening in GCA's main markets and it bolstered its capital position to a level that we would consider to be commensurate with a capital and earnings assessment of "adequate," versus "moderate" currently. At this stage, we see this scenario as remote. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 SACP a- Anchor a- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0