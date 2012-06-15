TEXT-Fitch affirms Guaranteed Pfandbriefe

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Bayerische Landesbank (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+'), the guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by HSH Nordbank AG (‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’ ), the guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+’ ), the guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+’ ) and the guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe issued by NRW.BANK (‘AAA’/Stable‘F1+’ ) at ‘AAA’.

The rating of NRW.BANK’s public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by the issuer’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AAA’.

The ratings of the Landesbanks’ guaranteed Pfandbriefe are based on the scope of the guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) provided by the respective German regional states (Laender) of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. They are also driven by the credit quality of these states, which, in Fitch’s view, is underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+'). The guarantee applies to bonds issued until 18 July 2001 and to bonds issued between 19 July 2001 and 18 July 2005, but maturing no later than 31 December 2015. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)