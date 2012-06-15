FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Steinway Musical Instruments
June 15, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Steinway Musical Instruments

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Waltham, Mass.-based musical instruments manufacturer Steinway Musical 	
Instruments Inc. continues its evaluation of strategic alternatives, including 	
the possible sale of the company's band instrument division, as previously 	
announced in July 2011. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Steinway and 	
removing the ratings from CreditWatch. 	
     -- The developing outlook reflects our belief that we could lower the 	
ratings if Steinway executes divestiture transactions that result in a weaker 	
business risk or financial risk profile, such as substantially reduced product 	
diversity, profitability and/or weaker credit measures. Alternatively, we 	
could raise the ratings if the company is able to significantly improve its 	
financial risk profile, such as through the application of divestiture 	
proceeds to reduce debt.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. At the same time, 	
we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with developing 	
implications on July 6, 2011. The outlook is developing.	
	
The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the outcome of 	
the company's strategic evaluation. Specific information regarding the terms 	
of any potential transaction is not yet available, and we will assess the 	
impact on Steinway's business risk profile, financial risk profile, and 	
overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes available. The 	
developing outlook means that the ratings could potentially be lowered or 	
raised depending upon the outcome of Steinway's strategic review.	
	
Steinway had $71 million of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Steinway reflect our view that the company's financial risk 	
profile has improved to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," and business 	
risk profile has declined to "vulnerable" from "weak." Key credit factors in 	
our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile include its narrow business 	
focus, the discretionary nature of its products, and its vulnerability to 	
economic cycles. We also considered the benefits of Steinway's good market 	
positions, its well-recognized brand names, and the geographic diversity of 	
its sales. 	
	
Our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile as "vulnerable" reflects 	
the company's narrow product focus, strong brand name, good market position in 	
the premium piano segment, the highly discretionary nature of its piano sales, 	
and the company's participation in the highly fragmented and competitive band 	
instruments market. We also consider the uncertainties related to the future 	
strategic direction of the company. In July 2011 the company announced that 	
its chairman, its CEO, and certain members of management had made an offer to 	
purchase the company's band instrument and online music divisions (later 	
limited to band instrument division), and the board of directors announced it 	
was also exploring other strategic alternatives. However, there have been no 	
recent developments announced about the outcome of this offer or whether or 	
not a portion of the company will still be sold. Management is also in a state 	
of transition, with additional changes possible based on the outcome of the 	
company's strategic review. One of Steinway's independent directors has been 	
appointed chairman of its board of directors and interim CEO. We believe these 	
circumstances create additional uncertainty regarding the future direction, 	
policies, and operating strategies of the company. Additionally, in our 	
opinion, the divestiture of the band instrument business would materially 	
reduce product diversity, and the resulting company would be a smaller, more 	
specialized niche player. 	
	
Steinway's product sales and profitability remain concentrated in pianos, 	
although it has a diverse portfolio of product offerings in the band and 	
orchestral instrument segment. Piano sales were 62% and band instruments 38% 	
of 2011 revenues. The company holds a dominant market share of the premium 	
grand piano market, and is the leader in certain band instrument product 	
categories. Although the company maintains strong brand recognition through 	
its key Steinway and related brand names, we believe sales will remain 	
vulnerable to economic cycles because of the discretionary nature of its 	
products. We believe the musical instruments and accessories industry is 	
highly fragmented and very competitive, based on such factors as name 	
recognition, sound quality, style, and price. The company has diversified its 	
geographic reach and now has about 36% of its sales outside of the U.S., a 	
large portion of which are in Europe.	
	
For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Steinway's reported net sales increased 	
about 6.9% relative to the comparable period in 2011, with sales increasing 	
1.3% in the piano segment and 15.2% in the band segment (which was weakened by 	
a strike in its Ohio brass instrument manufacturing facility during the second 	
half of 2011). Gross margin as reported by the company decreased about 100 	
basis points to 29.7% in the first quarter of 2012 relative to the same period 	
in 2011, reflecting, in part, a sales mix shift to lower-margin pianos and 	
increases in raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin (including our 	
adjustments for operating leases and pension expense) declined to 7.3% in the 	
quarter compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2011 and 10.3% on a 	
trailing-12-months basis. 	
	
Steinway's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects the company's 	
reduction in debt in 2011. We estimate its ratio of lease- and 	
pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 3.1x for the 12 months ended 	
March 31, 2012, declined from 5.3x in the comparable prior-year period, and is 	
below our "aggressive" indicative ratio range of 4x-5x. However, while the 	
company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
increased to about 20% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to 	
9.9% in the prior year, it remains within the indicative ratio range of 	
12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. In addition, significant 	
uncertainty exists regarding potential changes in financial policy as Steinway 	
completes its strategic review.	
	
Our forecast of Steinway's financial results is based on the company in its 	
current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations, 	
recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key 	
assumptions in our 2012 forecast include:	
	
     -- Steinway's operating results will grow marginally and remain 	
constrained by the weak global economy and continuing margin pressure from 	
high input costs.	
     -- Revenue growth of less than 2% and reported EBITDA margin near 7%. We 	
anticipate weakness in the piano segment, particularly in premium-priced and 	
higher-margin pianos, and continued improvement in the band segment as it 	
fully recovers from the 2011 plant strike.	
     -- Additional legal and consulting fees associated with Steinway's 	
evaluation of strategic alternatives.	
     -- No dividends or share repurchases.	
     -- We anticipate free operating cash flow for the year will decline to 	
about $10 million, after capital expenditures of about $8 million.	
	
We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, 	
including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3x and FFO to total debt 	
near 20% at the end of fiscal year 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Steinway's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to 	
exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Steinway's 	
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and 	
factors:	
	
     -- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. 	
     -- The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. The 	
asset-based revolving credit facility agreement contains a springing covenant 	
consisting of a minimum fixed-charge coverage test of 1.1x, which only comes 	
into effect if excess availability declines to below 15% of the total 	
commitment.	
     -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- The company has sound relationships with banks in our view.	
	
Cash sources include credit facilities availability and cash flow from 	
operations. As of March 31, 2012, Steinway reported about $44 million in cash 	
on its balance sheet and had $82 million of availability on its $100 million 	
asset-based revolving credit facility, with $3 million outstanding on this 	
facility. The company also has access to foreign credit facilities that 	
provided an aggregate $23 million of additional borrowing capacity at March 	
31, 2012. 	
	
We believe Steinway will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on 	
its credit facilities to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt 	
service requirements. The company's next debt maturity occurs in 2017 for 	
$67.5 million of notes. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.'s 7% senior 	
unsecured notes is 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). The 	
recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for 	
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the 	
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Steinway 	
Musical Instruments Inc. published on RatingsDirect on Aug. 18, 2011.	
	
Outlook	
The developing outlook reflects the possibility of either a lower or higher 	
rating following the outcome of Steinway's strategic review. If management 	
does not conclude a sale of its band instrument division and the business mix 	
as it exists today remains intact, and if Steinway's reduction in leverage is 	
sustained, we could raise the ratings. An upgrade would also depend upon 	
clarity of the future senior management and operating strategy. We could also 	
raise the ratings if Steinway were to complete the sale of this business and 	
the company was capitalized such that credit metrics were in line with 	
indicative ratios that support a "significant" financial risk profile, 	
including leverage between 3x-4x and a ratio of FFO to total debt greater than 	
20%.	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the sale were completed resulting 	
in a more narrow business mix and a weaker capital structure, including credit 	
metrics that were more indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile, including leverage over 5x and a ratio of FFO to debt less than 12%.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the sale is not completed and 	
recently improved credit metrics sink closer to those indicative of a "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile, including leverage greater than 5x. We 	
estimate this would require a reduction in EBITDA in excess of 30%, assuming 	
current debt levels.	
	
We will consider an update to the direction of our outlook once more 	
definitive information becomes available about the future business and capital 	
structure of Steinway.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                            To               From	
Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating    B/Developing/--  B/Watch Dev/--	
 Senior unsecured           B+               B+/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating           2                2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
