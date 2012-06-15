FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report cites cautious optimism at recent retail conference
#Market News
June 15, 2012

TEXT-S&P report cites cautious optimism at recent retail conference

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 15 - The mood of retail landlords appears cautiously optimistic as the
mid-year mark approaches, according to a new report published by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services. Specifically, the report cited the relatively positive
sentiment among attendees at the recent International Council of Shopping
Centers' (ICSC's) global retail real estate convention, held May 20-23 at the
Las Vegas Convention Center. Of note, conference attendance was up at this
year's event, and retail REITs reported the highest leasing activity they've
seen since the downturn took hold in 2008.	
	
"Demand for retail space has improved compared with recent years, driven 	
mostly by established national retailers looking to increase their store 	
counts," said credit analyst Elizabeth Campbell. "Existing landlords are also 	
benefitting from the fact that little new supply has come to market over the 	
past few years to entice away existing renters."	
	
Power centers, which are usually anchored by clusters of big box names, were 	
among those that suffered the biggest occupancy drops during the downturn. 	
Now, however, these power centers are experiencing the steepest recoveries. 	
Ms. Campbell notes that occupancy levels in these centers, as well as in strip 	
malls, appear to have stabilized, as small-shop tenants that survived the past 	
four years have adjusted their business models to survive in the "new" 	
economic reality of weak GDP growth and high unemployment.	
	
"As a result, small-shop tenant bankruptcies and store closings appear to be 	
moderating," Ms. Campbell says. "On the other hand, the lackluster recovery 	
has not provided much incentive for new business formation, which has 	
historically been an important demand driver for small shop space. As a 	
result, small-shop occupancy remains in the low to mid 80% area, roughly 10 	
percentage points below anchor tenant occupancy, which is currently in the low 	
to mid 90% area."	
	
In looking at the overall retail REIT segment, performance is largely 	
attributable to sector-specific trends. Specifically, value players like 	
Target, Wal-Mart, TJX, Dollar General, and Big Lots are propelling much of the 	
retail space demand in the power and strip center segment. Meanwhile, high-end 	
retailers are supporting the good performance at class A malls. Factory outlet 	
centers, which in some ways represent the combination of high-end and value, 	
are also performing very well, evidenced by strong same-store net operating 	
income growth and very little vacancy.	
	
Although the value-oriented retail anchors are generally performing well, some 	
traditional power and strip center anchors have been negatively affected by 	
the growth in online shopping as an alternative distribution channel. 	
Consequently, some traditional power center anchor tenants such as Best Buy, 	
Old Navy, and the office supply chains are experimenting with smaller store 	
footprints and layouts to see if they can sustain sales volumes more 	
profitably with smaller stores.	
	
Many rated retail REITs also have some exposure to weaker mid-tier department 	
store anchors like Sears Holdings Corp. and J.C. Penney Co. Inc., both of 	
which have experienced significant operational challenges recently. Despite 	
the challenges some of these brands face, anchor vacancy rates for most rated 	
mall and power center REITs are very low (5% or less), and many REITs view 	
potential Sears and Kmart store closings as an opportunity to redevelop the 	
space and bring stronger anchors to their malls and centers.	
	
Standard & Poor's outlook for the retail REIT sector is stable, but Ms. 	
Campbell said certain companies could become upgrade candidates if 	
fundamentals and credit metrics improve more than anticipated. Alternatively, 	
she said negative job growth and consumer spending trends could hinder the 	
retail real estate improvements that are currently underway and subsequently 	
lead to negative rating actions.	
	
The complete article, "Takeaways From The 2012 ICSC Convention: The Mood Among 	
Retail Landlords Is Cautiously Optimistic," was published June 14, 2012.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

