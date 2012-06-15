FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Wabash National Corp 'B+'
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Wabash National Corp 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 15 - Overview	
     -- Wabash National Corp., a diversified manufacturer of truck
trailers, has secured a $300 million term loan and issued $150 million in
convertible notes to fund its acquisition of Walker Group Holdings.	
     -- The acquisition of Walker, a manufacturer of liquid tank trailers and 	
vessel containment equipment, has the potential to improve Wabash's 	
profitability, with less volatile cash flow and greater end-market diversity. 	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Wabash, which we 	
believe captures both the likely benefits of the acquisition and the 	
integration risks. 	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Walker's results will 	
be consistent with recent history and that demand for trailers will continue 	
to grow in 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating to Lafayette, Ind.-based Wabash National Corp. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's $300 million term loan B a 'B+' 	
issue rating and '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average 	
(30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect our view of Wabash National Corp.'s business profile as 	
"weak" and the financial profile as "aggressive." We believe its acquisition 	
of Walker Group Holdings could transform Wabash into a more profitable company 	
with steady cash flow. The acquisition should also provide opportunities for 	
Wabash to expand into new end markets and into other regions and countries. We 	
expect sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid North American trailer and 	
aftermarket demand. We believe some cost synergies with Walker are possible in 	
the next 12 months and that free cash flow should enable some voluntary debt 	
reduction over the next few years.  	
	
We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise more than 10% 	
in 2012. FTR Associates, an industry research firm, is projecting trailer 	
production in North America to increase by 18% in 2012. Still, the strength of 	
recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of 	
economic recovery in many markets, and we believe a downturn in the economy 	
would slow the growth in trailer orders. Although the average age of the 	
equipment has reached record highs of almost nine years, we believe trucking 	
companies would continue to use their aging fleets if the recovery in freight 	
tonnage falters in this economic cycle.	
	
Even with the steep rise in debt to fund the Walker acquisition, we estimate 	
that Wabash's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will remain less than 4x. If the 	
company successfully combines the two businesses, leverage and other credit 	
measures may be better than we expect and could eventually fall into a range 	
that would support a modestly higher rating. Mindful of the highly cyclical 	
nature of the trailer business, management intends to pursue a prudent 	
financial policy and is targeting leverage of 2x, which would provide a 	
meaningful cushion in the face of a downturn.	
	
In the first quarter of 2012, net sales were $277.7 million, up about 25% 	
compared with $222 million in the first quarter a year ago. Sales in the 	
Commercial trailer products segment rose 25.8% year over year, mostly because 	
of the 20.5% increase in new trailer volumes and higher average selling 	
prices. Diversified products sales were $19 million in the first quarter, 	
almost doubling segment sales reported in the first quarter a year ago. Retail 	
sales were $25.1 million, down 6% year over year. Overall gross profits were 	
$19.7 million, compared with $16.5 million a year ago. In the first quarter, 	
the gross margin was 5% compared with 5.8% in the same period a year ago. The 	
decline was the result of higher raw material costs mostly for steel and 	
tires.  	
	
Wabash's trailer segment faces difficult industry conditions characterized by 	
strong competition, constant pricing pressure, high cyclicality, and thin 	
margins. Its commercial trailer products business is by far its largest 	
segment, at 82% of total revenue in 2011. Holding about 21% to 23% of the 	
trailer market in North America, Wabash has the No. 1 market share for 	
trailers. Its products include dry vans, platform trailers, refrigerated 	
trailers, specialty trailers, and used trailers. The diversified products 	
business was 8% of total revenue in 2011 and includes Wabash Composites, 	
Wabash Energy and Environment Solutions, and Wabash Wood Products. Making up 	
10% of total revenue in 2011, the retail business sells new and used trailers 	
and provides replacement parts and maintenance services. In 2011, the top five 	
customers represented 32% of its consolidated revenue.	
	
Walker is a leading and much more profitable liquid tank manufacturer. The 	
customer base of Walker does not appear to overlap with that of Wabash; its 	
end markets include chemicals, dairy, food and beverage, energy, aviation, and 	
pharmaceuticals. Walker's position as the No. 1 manufacturer of liquid tank 	
trailers and truck-mounted liquid tanks in North America strengthens its 	
bargaining and staying power against smaller competitors. Moreover, with its 	
top five customers representing about 14% of total revenue in 2011, Walker has 	
less customer concentration than Wabash. Although with 87% of its business in 	
the U.S. in 2011, the company's global presence remains modest.	
	
Wabash has cultivated long-term relationships with major carriers, and roughly 	
half of the top 50 for-hire fleets are customers. Wabash offers a wide range 	
of commercial trailer products, including its innovative DuraPlate technology, 	
which extends service life and lowers the total cost of ownership when 	
compared with standard trailers. Even with these positives, the company 	
operates in an intensely competitive industry and generates thin margins, 	
highlighting the potential benefits of the Walker acquisition in boosting 	
margins and diversifying its business. 	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe Wabash has "adequate" sources of liquidity (according to our 	
criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen 	
EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Wabash's liquidity incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Wabash's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.	
     -- Wabash has comfortably adequate headroom under the proposed financial 	
covenants.	
     -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity, including cash and availability 	
under its ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), totaled $99.6 million. We 	
believe Wabash will generate more than $50 million in positive free operating 	
cash flow in 2012. 	
	
The term loan credit facility contains two financial covenants: a maximum 	
leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We expect the company to 	
limit capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue, to less than 2%.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the upcoming recovery report on Wabash, to be published on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Wabash can maintain 	
leverage less than 4x and generate positive free operating cash flow in the 	
year ahead. This assumes management will realize significantly higher EBITDA 	
because of the contribution of Walker's higher margins in 2012 and beyond.	
	
We could raise our rating if we believe Wabash can keep leverage less than 3x. 	
To do so, we would need more evidence that the post-acquisition Wabash is 	
capable of remaining profitable and generating some cash in a typical downturn 	
despite the thin profitability and track record of cash use by the legacy 	
Wabash business. 	
	
We could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation turns 	
negative for consecutive quarters or if debt to EBITDA, including our 	
adjustments, exceeds 4x. For example, we estimate debt to EBITDA could reach 	
this threshold if Wabash's gross margins fall below 10% and revenue declines 	
10%. This could be caused by weaker-than-expected North American demand for 	
trailers, resulting in lower production or a reversal of good results from 	
Walker.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
New Ratings; Outlook Action	
	
Wabash National Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

