TEXT-Fitch raises ratings of sbp dpr finance company

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings on the notes issued by SBP DPR Finance Company (Scotiabank Peru S.A.) as follows: SBP DPR Finance Company's (Scotiabank Peru DPR) --US$50 million series 2010-A notes to 'A+' from 'A'; --US$125 million series 2010-B notes to 'A+' from 'A'; --US$62.5 million series 2010-C loans to 'A+' from 'A'; --US$62.5 million series 2010-D loans to 'A+' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. The rating upgrades reflect the strength of Scotiabank Peru's DPR flows and the legal structure of the transaction, which provides a one-notch rating differential from the bank's local currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR) of 'A', consistent with Fitch's GCA score of the bank, 'GC1'. The upgrade is further supported by the upgrade of Peru's sovereign ratings and the upgrade of Scotiabank Peru's LC IDR from 'A-', Outlook Positive to 'A', Outlook Stable. Other inputs that support the ratings upgrade include the overall performance of the transaction, the strength of the business line and the stable sovereign environment. In addition, certain structural features mitigate sovereign and bank risks associated with Peru and Scotiabank Peru, respectively. The Outlook revision reflects the Outlook on the LC IDR assigned to Scotiabank Peru, consistent with Peru's sovereign ratings. The transaction is backed by the collections generated from future and existing U.S. dollar denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by Scotiabank Peru. DPRs refer to electronic payment orders intended for payment to third party beneficiaries mostly related to export and worker remittances and foreign direct investment. Although the GCA score would theoretically allow a higher uplift over the bank's rating, Fitch believes that the risk of default on the underlying originator of DPRs and the risk default on the transaction begin to converge at the higher rating categories. Therefore, Fitch has limited the transaction's uplift to one-notch. Total outstanding debt under Scotiabank Peru's DPR program is approximately $300 million as of April 2012. Quarterly DSCRs for 2011 averaged 104.9 times (x), with a low of 75.6x.