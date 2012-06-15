TEXT-S&P cuts EnergySolutions to 'B' from 'BB-'

June 15 - Overview -- We are lowering our ratings on EnergySolutions by two notches, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-'. -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed on June 12, 2012, after the company announced that it replaced its CEO and CFO and lowered its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million. -- The negative outlook indicates our view that lower waste volumes could persist and that we could lower the ratings further if the company's operating profitability and liquidity fall below our expectations during the next year. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Salt Lake City-based EnergySolutions Inc. and its subsidiaries by two notches to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them on June 12, 2012, with negative implications. We also lowered our issue ratings on the senior secured credit facilities to 'BB-' from 'BB+', and our ratings on the senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'BB-'. The recovery ratings on the secured credit facilities remain unchanged at '1'. We revised the recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4', as the company reduced its debt balances over the past year, resulting in slightly higher recovery prospects for unsecured lenders. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects weakening credit metrics and the added uncertainty stemming from the unexpected change in management since the company's strategic and financial priorities are now less clear. The company last changed CEOs relatively recently, in 2010, and it remains to be seen whether the new management will be able to execute on its growth objectives while maintaining a commitment to improving credit quality. The downgrade also reflects the increased probability that weaker-than-expected operating results will result in a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the 10% to 12% area instead of the 15% to 20% that we had previously expected. As of March 31, 2012, the company's FFO to debt was 12% and the timing of improvement in the nuclear waste disposal operating environment remains uncertain. Shipments of low-level radioactive waste to the company's disposal site in Clive, Utah, have been lower than we expected. Although we anticipated government-related waste volumes would decline this year because certain projects that relied on stimulus funding would not recur, the magnitude of the decline has been greater and weaker commercial volumes have compounded matters, as waste generators have opted to store the volumes on their own sites. In addition, benefits from cost reduction initiatives may take longer to achieve than we originally thought. Other areas of concern relate to the company's decommissioning of Exelon Generation Co. LLC's (BBB/Stable/A-2) Zion 1 and 2 nuclear reactors in Illinois. Although the company asserts that the project is ahead of schedule, the difference between the values of the company's nuclear decommissioning trust fund assets (NDT) and its asset retirement obligation (ARO) for the Zion decommissioning is quite low, at less than $6 million as of March 31, 2012. Although this difference has improved slightly from $2.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, such low values increase the risk that the project's profitability could decline. The difference was greater as of Sept. 30, 2011, and Sept. 30, 2010, at $84 million and $121 million, respectively, as NDT balances were higher and cost estimates for the Zion ARO were lower than what were ultimately realized. The company has already lowered its profit estimates related to the Zion decommissioning, as management reduced its estimated operating margins on the Zion decommissioning project to 5% to 10% from 10% to 15%. In addition, the company has indicated that the returns on the 10-year project are not likely to exceed the company's capital costs, and that its value to the company is mainly strategic, as a representation of the company's capability to successfully execute upon a long-term license stewardship contract as opposed to being accretive from a return on capital standpoint. The ratings on EnergySolutions reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile that incorporates significant debt and its "weak" business risk profile characterized by the operational risks associated with participating in the highly regulated low-level radioactive waste (LLRW) industry, including competitive contract bidding. The company's leading market position in the specialized niche of nuclear waste services, limited competition in primary service areas, and reasonable free cash flow generation partially offset these factors. EnergySolutions owns the largest privately held permitted radioactive waste disposal facility domestically and operates two of only three such facilities in the U.S. Entry barriers are high, as the industry is highly regulated and operating permits are difficult to attain. The company's primary disposal facility is in Tooele County, Utah, approximately 35 miles from the nearest residential community. Demand for the company's products and services comes primarily from the decommissioning, decontamination, and disposal of operational radioactive waste generated from nuclear reactors, as well as government clean-up sites. Industry growth, typically fairly low, will vary depending on the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) budget for environmental restoration and uranium enrichment decontamination and decommissioning. We don't expect federal and commercial spending to grow significantly in the near term because of budgetary and economic pressures. Despite the company's good market position in disposing more than 90% of DOE off-site LLRW and 95% of all commercially available LLRW, we expect the macroeconomic headwinds to reduce EnergySolutions' profitability in 2012. Our forecast assumptions include: -- Adjusted EBITDA margins will fall below 8% because of lower shipments of waste volumes; and -- There will be no share repurchases, no large acquisitions, and no reinstatement of dividends. We view EnergySolutions' financial risk profile as highly leveraged given the company's high debt balances and our expectation for reduced cash flow generation. As of March 31, 2012, the company's FFO to adjusted debt was 12%. Although the company's adjusted debt balance (net of restricted cash) of $574 million has declined $28 million since the end of 2010 and its credit measures have remained fairly stable during the past few years, we expect EnergySolutions' adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to increase from 3.9x as of March 31, 2012. Difficult year-over-year comparisons and the headwinds from a weak economy could cause credit measures to deteriorate. We adjust debt for the capitalization of operating leases and environmental liabilities. We believe the company should be able continue to meet our ratings target of FFO to adjusted debt of 10% to 12%, provided that waste volumes do not drastically deteriorate. We also expect the company to expedite the renewal of its own landfill operating permits. Upon refinancing its credit facility in August 2010, EnergySolutions used $310 million of proceeds under its $560 million term loans to cash collateralize deposit letters of credit (LOCs). Of this amount, $200 million supports contingent LOCs related to the Zion decommissioning project for Exelon. Restricted cash balances collateralize the LOCs. The company could draw upon the LOCs if a material LOC default event occurred (as defined in the underlying agreement) and is not remedied. We believe that these events are unlikely, and so we reduce the debt and debt-like obligations that we incorporate into our credit statistics by the restricted cash balances related to these obligations. Liquidity We believe that EnergySolutions has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next year, even if EBITDA declines unexpectedly. As of March 31, 2012, the company had roughly $47 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents with $19 million held domestically, along with $71 million of availability under the $105 million revolving credit facility due Aug. 13, 2015. The credit facility includes restrictive financial covenants regarding maximum total leverage, minimum cash interest coverage, and limitations on capital expenditures. The company was in compliance under its covenants as of March 31, 2012, with ample EBITDA headroom. Our assessment of EnergySolutions' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%; and -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. However, the company's bank-reported EBITDA includes gains on the NDT. Underperformance of the NDT in combination with contracting EBITDA could result in the company's bank-reported EBITDA declining to levels that may make achieving compliance with financial covenants difficult. We believe EnergySolutions benefits from a favorable debt maturity schedule. The company's $560 million of term loans are due Aug. 13, 2016, and the $300 million 10.75% senior unsecured notes are due Aug. 15, 2018. Amortization requirements under the term loan are manageable at 1% annually. The company's free operating cash flow generation also supports liquidity, though we expect free cash flow to contract measurably in 2012 from roughly $80 million in 2011. During most of the past few years, the company's annual adjusted free cash flow was typically $120 million to $130 million, though it did drop to roughly $23 million during 2009 as a result of the weak economic environment and high working capital usage. We expect capital spending in 2012 to ease to about $25 million as the company becomes more judicious in its equipment purchases and property improvements. Although the prior management stated that its top priority for the use of free cash flow would continue to be debt reduction, with the intent to pay $30 million to $40 million of debt in 2012, we now believe the cash flow allocation for debt repayment could be more muted. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on EnergySolutions to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that business and management uncertainties could cause EnergySolutions' operating results to underperform our base case expectations for 2012. The company's operating results have become increasingly variable and difficult to predict, but we expect weaker volumes and operating margins in 2012, with the company not realizing the bulk of profitability until the fourth quarter. Despite this, we expect the company to generate moderate, though weaker, free cash flow, as working capital swings and capital expenditures tend to be manageable. This should support future cash outlays and adequate liquidity. Still, we could lower the ratings if liquidity and cash flow generation deteriorate meaningfully because of unexpected business challenges or underperformance of the NDT. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if revenues contract by 10% from 2011 and operating margins weaken to less than 6.5%. At this point, FFO to total adjusted debt could decrease to less than 10%. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive financial policy decisions reduce the company's liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond current debt leverage levels. Although we do not expect to do so any time soon, we could raise the ratings modestly if the FFO to total adjusted debt ratio returns to 15% and remains there. We would also look for management to express prudent views with regard to its future strategic and financial policy decisions related to growth, acquisitions, and shareholder rewards. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch To From EnergySolutions Inc. EnergySolutions Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured B BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 4
EnergySolutions LLC
Senior Secured BB- BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 4