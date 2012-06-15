FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on how a euro exit might affect Greek companies
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on how a euro exit might affect Greek companies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 15 - The possible exit of Greece from the European Monetary Union (EMU
or eurozone), thrown into sharp relief by the upcoming Greek general election on
June 17, 2012, has obvious implications for the creditworthiness of companies
domiciled in Greece and with material business operations in the country.
According to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
titled "Why Some Greek Companies Should Survive If Greece Exits The Eurozone," a
Greek exit would likely see most Greek firms that conduct the majority of their
business in Greece default. However, that's not necessarily the case for those
Greek companies with only low exposure to Greece and/or supportive foreign
shareholders.	
	
"Our recent announcement of an increase in the risk of Greece leaving the 	
eurozone to at least one-in-three has already led to us downgrading several 	
Greek companies and placing two on CreditWatch negative," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Paul Watters. "Should Greece leave the eurozone and 	
return to the drachma, we think most Greek companies that conduct the majority 	
of their business in Greece would default.	
	
"Conversely, certain rated companies with low exposure to the Greek economy, 	
able to maintain adequate liquidity and supported by a strong foreign parent 	
(or generate material foreign revenues from net exports) should continue to 	
maintain ratings above the sovereign."	
	
Previously, our base case and risk scenarios did not factor in a Greek exit 	
from the eurozone and the possible consequences of this to corporates 	
domiciled in Greece and having material business operations in the country. 	
Since we now assess the risk of a Greek exit at more than 33%, we incorporate 	
this as an identified risk in our ratings and outlooks for Greece-domiciled 	
companies. As a consequence, we recently downgraded two companies rated above 	
the sovereign (Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. [BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2] and 	
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ) and one 	
company below (Public Power Corp. S.A.; CC/Negative/--). In addition, we 	
placed one company (Fage Dairy Industry S.A. [B/Watch Neg/--]) on CreditWatch 	
negative.	
	
In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone, the introduction of a new 	
currency, and the assignment of a new transfer and convertibility (T&C) 	
assessment--the rating associated with the likelihood of the sovereign 	
restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt 	
service--we anticipate that most Greece-based companies whose business is 	
mainly in Greece would default. The redenomination of outstanding local law 	
debt contracts would trigger an automatic default under our criteria, as would 	
an inability to service euro-denominated obligations from devalued local 	
currency earnings.	
	
Not all Greek companies would be liable to default, however. Companies that in 	
our view have sufficient operational and financial flexibility to withstand a 	
sovereign default and continue servicing their debt can maintain corporate 	
credit ratings up to the level of the T&C assessment, with few exceptions. 	
Given the dislocation and heightened risks that would be involved in a Greek 	
exit, we would expect it to become more difficult for companies to achieve 	
ratings above the new T&C assessment for Greece.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
The article listed below is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
     -- Sovereign Rating Implications of a Possible Greek Withdrawal from the 	
Eurozone, June 4, 2012	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.