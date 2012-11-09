FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms South Carolina Student Loan Corp
November 9, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms South Carolina Student Loan Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all senior student loan notes issued by
three South Carolina Student Loan Corp. trusts at 'AAAsf', respectively. The
Rating Outlook for the notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S.
government, remains Negative.

Fitch affirms the ratings on the notes based on the sufficient level of credit 
enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for
the senior notes consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess 
spread.

Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Rating U.S. 
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. 

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: 

South Carolina Student Loan Corp. - 1996 General Resolution (SC)
--Class 2005 A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class 2005 A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class 2005 A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class 2006 A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class 2006 A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative.

South Carolina Student Loan Corp, Series 2008-1
--Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative.

South Carolina Student Loan Corp. Series 2010-1 Notes
--Class A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative.

