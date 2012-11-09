FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Sarasota County, Fla. ratings
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Sarasota County, Fla. ratings

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Sarasota County, FL ratings: 

--Implied general obligation (GO) rating at 'AAA';

--$18.9 million outstanding capital improvement revenue bonds, series 2010A and 
series 2010B (sales tax bonds) taxable Build America Bonds (BABs) at 'AA+';

--$53.1 million outstanding communications services tax (CST) revenue bonds at 
'AA+';

--$121.9 million outstanding infrastructure sales tax bonds at 'AA+';

--$10.8 million outstanding five-cent local option fuel tax revenue (LOFT) bonds
at 'AA+';

--$1.5 million outstanding stormwater utility revenue bonds at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The sales tax bonds are secured by the county's receipts from the half-cent 
sales tax collected by the state and distributed to local governments based on 
the taxable sales within their counties. The county shares the proceeds with its
incorporated municipalities according to a population based formula.

The infrastructure sales tax revenue bonds are secured by the county's portion 
of a one-cent infrastructure sales surtax levied by the county. Twenty five 
percent of the tax proceeds are distributed to the Sarasota County School Board 
with the remaining proceeds divided between the county and its incorporated 
municipalities in accordance with an interlocal agreement that allocates 
revenues based on population.

The communications services tax (CST) revenue bonds are secured by revenues 
received by the county from the Local Communications Services Tax Clearing Trust
Fund created with the Florida Department of Revenue pursuant to Section 202.193,
Florida Statutes. According to the statute, local governments are allowed to 
levy a tax on the sale of communications services within the entity.

The five-cent LOFT revenue bonds are secured by the county's portion of the 
5-cents per gallon local option fuel tax levied in accordance with state statute
and distributed to the county pursuant to an interlocal agreement. Collected 
revenues are divided between the county and its incorporated municipalities 
based on population.

The stormwater utility revenue bonds are secured by the net proceeds of all 
special assessments levied against property benefited by the original project 
and collected by the county. The special assessments are levied on each property
owner's property tax bill and must be paid equally with property taxes. Pursuant
to the bond resolution, the county agrees to levy for each bond year stormwater 
assessments in each of five stormwater improvement areas in an aggregate amount 
sufficient to pay debt service coming due in the upcoming bond year.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

EXCELLENT CREDIT PROFILE: Fitch's implied unlimited tax GO rating of 'AAA' 
reflects the county's superior financial management, accommodative debt 
structure moderate debt load and diverse and recovering economic base.

VERY HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION: The county's finances are characterized by 
robust reserve levels, conservative budgeting practices and ample liquidity.  
Management has instituted financial policies designed to provide a strong base 
of reserves sufficient to maintain service levels after a natural disaster, 
economic downturn or after other unforeseen events.

ECONOMY CONTINUES ITS RECOVERY: Employment continues to expand at a healthy clip
sustaining the positive trends which began in 2011.  Other indicators such as 
sales tax growth and an uptick in home prices are also indicative of 
strengthening economic activity.

STRONG COVERAGE ON VARIOUS SALES-RELATED TAX BONDS:  Maximum annual debt service
(MADS) coverage on bonds secured by the half-cent sales tax, infrastructure 
sales tax, LOFT, and CST based on fiscal 2012 collections are robust at nearly 
2.0x and above.  High coverage levels have been maintained despite sizable 
declines in each of those revenue streams between fiscals 2008 and 2012.

STORMWATER BONDS RETIRED IN FISCAL 2013: County officials historically used the 
excess special assessment revenues to redeem bonds early. Although final 
maturity was originally scheduled for fiscal 2019, officials expect to fully 
redeem all remaining outstanding bonds during this fiscal year (fiscal 2013).

CREDIT PROFILE

ECONOMIC INDICATORS POINT TO SUSTAINED RECOVERY

Sarasota County is located in southwest Florida, along the Gulf of Mexico.  The 
county's service-oriented economy spans the health care, education, professional
and business services, retail and tourism sectors.  There is significant 
manufacturing as well.  After being battered by the recession and its aftermath,
the county's economy appears to be experiencing a sustained recovery.  

Between 2006 and 2010, approximately 24,000 jobs were lost, or 14% of the 
employment base.  Job growth resumed in 2011 and has extended into 2012.  
Employment increased by 1.6% in 2011 and is up 2.2% as of July 2012 from the 
prior year.  Unemployment rates have dropped from nearly 11% in 2011 down to 
about 9% currently; about even with the state average but still above the 
national rate.  Modest increases in building permit activity and a more 
substantial rise in sales tax collections are additional indicators of economic 
expansion.  Tourism reported a strong fiscal 2012 with tourist development tax 
collections up 16% over the prior year.  

HOME VALUES RISE TENTATIVELY BUT HOUSING REMAINS WEAK

Housing values declined by over 50% between 2006 and the first quarter of 2011, 
according to Case Schiller. However, values inched up during the first quarter 
of 2012 and significantly lower levels of reported foreclosure activity suggest 
housing may be stabilizing.  A number of substantial housing projects in 
development also attest to the brightening housing climate.  The county's mostly
residential tax base reflects the area housing collapse, losing 37% of value 
between fiscals 2008 and 2012.  However, the pace of decline has slowed more 
recently and officials project the tax base to begin to grow in fiscal 2014.  
Fitch believes this is reasonable given the recent positive economic trends.

AFFLUENT AND OLDER POPULATION

County wealth indices are above the state and national averages, buttressed by a
significant population of affluent retirees.  According to the U.S. Census' 
American Community Survey, approximately 32% of county residents are over 65 
years old compared to the Florida average of 18%.  The county's population 
escalated rapidly during the early part of the past decade but growth has 
subsided more recently.

VERY STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE

Financial operations are well-maintained as evidenced by abundant reserves, 
conservative budgeting practices and high levels of liquidity.  Since fiscal 
2007, the county experienced an over 40% drop in property tax revenues 
attributable in part to severe tax base declines and the county's decision not 
to raise tax rates to compensate for the tax base loss.  In response, management
implemented cost saving measures to maintain structural balance, including 
workforce reductions, expenditure cuts and wage and hiring freezes.  Since 
fiscal 2007, the county sliced full-time employee positions (FTEs) by over 500 
or 13% of total FTEs.  As a result, general fund operating expenditures and 
transfers out fell by $13 million or 5% of total spending between fiscals 2009 
and 2011.  

After building up reserves in fiscal 2009, the county made a policy decision to 
budget a portion of available fund balance to support operations.  However, the 
county typically budgets very conservatively and actual results invariably 
outperform the budget.     

In fiscal 2011, officials budgeted a $20 million general fund drawdown but 
achieved a small net operating surplus due to higher than expected property and 
sales tax revenues and below-budget actual spending.  The $6 million net general
fund surplus raised the county's unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of 
committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) to $148 million or an 
exceptional 62% of expenditures and transfers out.  Unassigned general fund 
balance totalled $55 million or 23% of general fund spending.  

RESERVE POLICY EXPECTED TO HELP MAINTAIN FINANCIAL CUSHION

The county budgeted a $23 million general fund net deficit for fiscal 2012 but 
officials project a much smaller $10 million drawdown.  The fiscal 2012 
estimated unrestricted fund balance of approximately $138 million remains well 
over 50% of spending.  A $34 million general fund net deficit is budgeted for 
fiscal 2013.  

Fitch believes that the county will continue to maintain sizable reserve 
balances due to its conservative budgeting practices and prudent financial 
reserve policy.  The policy requires the county to maintain a disaster recovery 
fund for natural disasters at a level equal to 60 to 90 days of operations and 
an economic uncertainty fund sufficient to cover 60 days of operations.  
Officials intend to budget some of the monies in the economic uncertainty fund 
for fiscal 2014 operations but Fitch does not expect a large drain on reserves 
due to the county's cautious budgeting assumptions.  Together, the two reserve 
requirements provide funding for at least four months or 33% of annual 
operations, ensuring a substantial financial cushion.

MANAGEABLE DEBT

Debt levels are relatively modest with direct and total debt to market value at 
0.6% and 1.4%, respectively.  The county has no ULTGO bonds outstanding but 
relies upon limited ad valorem debt and revenue-secured bonds to fund their 
capital program.  All bonds are fixed rate and amortization is above average 
with nearly 60% of principal maturing within ten years.  Debt service carrying 
costs represent a moderate 8.7% of government fund expenditures net of capital 
spending.  

The county's five-year capital plan proposes an affordable $236 million of 
funded capital projects with most of the spending slated for transportation and 
utility projects.  Fitch expects moderate tax-supported debt issuance over the 
next two fiscal years. 

RETIREMENT LIABILITIES DO NOT REPRESENT A COST PRESSURE

Retirement obligations are not considered to be a cost pressure.  All employees 
except firefighters participate in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), a state 
administered defined benefit pension plan.  FRS is relatively well-funded with a
funding ratio of 80% as of June 30, 2011 utilizing Fitch's more conservative 7% 
discount rate.  The county and city of Sarasota's firefighting departments 
merged in 1996 and by agreement, the county funds a majority of the plan.  As of
fiscal 2011, the funding ratio for the firefighter's plan was a weak 57%; 
however, Fitch does not consider this to be a major concern given that 
contributions to the firefighters' plan represent only 14% of the county's 
annual pension costs.  County contributions to both plans in fiscal 2011 totaled
almost $29 million or a moderate 10.8% of general fund spending.  

The county provides an implicit subsidy to its retirees for health benefits by 
allowing them to participate in the county's healthcare plan at the same cost 
applicable to current employees.  In 2008, the county established an OPEB trust 
fund which is administered by the Florida League of Cities.  As of October 2011,
the OPEB plan was 89% funded.  ARC requirements are minimal representing less 
than 0.2% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending.

SALES TAX REVENUES PROVIDE WIDE COVERAGE OF MADS

Half-cent sales tax and infrastructure sales tax revenues both grew 
substantially in fiscal 2011 after three years of significant declines.  MADS 
coverage is very wide at over 9.0x from fiscal 2012 collections.  State-required
withholding of sales tax distributions to the county to cover the county's 
unpaid Medicaid reimbursement obligations to the state is not expected to have a
material impact on coverage.

The infrastructure sales tax bonds are more heavily leveraged than the sales tax
bonds, but MADS coverage remains strong at 2.0x. Officials expect both revenue 
streams to continue to grow in fiscal 2013 based on the improved economy.  While
further debt issuance for either bond is subject to an additional bonds test 
(ABT), the 1.35x MADS ABT infrastructure bond requirement is more relevant as 
half-cent sales tax revenues are required for general operations. There are no 
immediate plans to issue additional bonds secured by either revenue.  Officials 
are planning to utilize infrastructure sales surtax revenues as the main source 
of payment for a covenant to budget and appropriate bond issue planned for 
fiscal 2014. 

CST REVENUES COVER DEBT SERVICE BY COMFORTABLE MARGIN

CST revenue trends have been uneven over the past ten years.  Between fiscals 
2007 and 2011, collections fell by 7%. The decline is attributable to a 
combination of factors including the recession, technological changes in 
communications which have increased the use of services which are not taxed 
under the CST, and falling prices for wireless services.  Collections did rise 
modestly in fiscal 2012.  Despite the volatility of the revenue stream, MADS 
coverage is still robust at 2.14x, based on fiscal 2012 collections.  Officials 
project the CST to decline in fiscal 2013 by 4.5% due to recent state 
legislative changes before expanding again in fiscals 2014 and 2015.  Absent 
legislative actions to broaden the CST base, Fitch believes the projected growth
in county CST revenues after fiscal 2013 may be optimistic.  Nevertheless, CST 
revenues could decline by over 53% and still cover MADS by at least 1.0x.

LOFT  DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE REMAINS ROBUST DESPITE REVENUE DECLINES

Pledged LOFT revenues have decreased in each of the past six fiscal years, 
falling by over $900,000 or 18% since fiscal 2006.  The downward trend is most 
likely attributable to the weak economy and high gas prices.  As the five-cent 
LOFT revenues are lightly leveraged and no further deb ist planned, MADS 
coverage from fiscal 2012 LOFT revenues continues to be sturdy at 3.8x.  
Officials have budgeted a 2.8% decrease in LOFT revenues for fiscal 2013.  

STORMWATER UTILITY BONDS TO BE REDEEMED IN FISCAL 2013

The assessment bonds are secured by non-ad valorem assessments levied on 
property owners in five stormwater improvement areas.  Historically, county 
officials have used pledged assessments generated in excess of annual debt 
service requirements to redeem bonds early.  Currently, only $1.5 million of 
bonds remain outstanding and officials indicate that all bonds will be redeemed 
during the current fiscal year.  The original final maturity date of the bonds 
was 2019.

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'AA+' rating on the Sarasota County (FL) capital
improvement revenue bonds series 2010C as the bond was not sold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
